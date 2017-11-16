The sobering news of Tyler Ammirato’s broken left thumb filtered through the Miller Place football team and the cold reality set in. The speedy senior halfback, who’d rushed for 1,394 yards and 29 touchdowns as a junior, was injured in a four-way scrimmage in late August and potentially lost for the season.

“It’s every coach’s nightmare to lose an impact player in a scrimmage,” Miller Place coach Greg Murphy said. “How do you replace a guy who’s not just a great halfback but also a team leader? We had contributions from different people and we had to run the ball by committee.”

Murphy had to look no further than junior Sebastian Cannon, a lockdown corner on the defensive side of the ball, and a key player on the Panthers special teams unit. Now he was an offensive catalyst.

“Sebastian helped us hold it together until Tyler came back from the injury,” Murphy said. “He single-handedly won at least two games against Amityville and Shoreham-Wading River.”

Cannon scored two touchdowns in wins over Amityville and Shoreham-Wading River and continued his contributions on defense. He finished the regular season with six touchdowns and three interceptions, including one he returned for a score. Miller Place rolled into the Suffolk IV playoffs and carried a 9-1 record into Friday night’s divisional championship at Stony Brook University.

“He had 561 return yards and was a threat on punts and kickoffs,” Murphy said. “When players get injured the team looks for a leader. Sebastian became a vocal leader.”

Ammirato returned in week seven and resumed the starting halfback duties. Cannon went back to his role on defense and special teams.

Not surprising Cannon made the tackle on Friday night’s opening kickoff. Just as Babylon return man Justin Vega tried to turn the corner and head upfield, the speedy Cannon came on the backside and dragged him down from behind at the Panthers’ 30-yard line.

The play was typical of Cannon’s season, making an impact for the Panthers.