Shamel Howard didn’t immediately start celebrating after Freeport defeated Floyd, 20-19, in the Long Island Class I championship at Hofstra on Saturday.

Instead, the Red Devils defensive lineman turned toward one of his opponents, who had fallen to his knees when the game ended, disappointed with the final score. Howard had lined up against him all afternoon, but he didn’t think twice of walking forward, helping his opponent to his feet and telling him he’d get his chance again.

“That was one of the best guards I’ve ever played against,” Howard said. “I wanted to tell him he had a couple years left and to keep his head up.”

Howard said he’d found his confidence playing football and wanted to make sure everyone felt that walking off the field, no matter what jersey they were wearing.

“It turned my whole life around,” Howard said. “I started focusing and I know what [football] can do.”

Ferguson’s guest appearance

Former Jets offensive tackle and Freeport alum D’Brickashaw Ferguson was in attendance on the team’s sideline for their 20-19 Long Island Class I championship victory over Floyd on Saturday.

“These types of games are never easy,” the three-time Pro Bowler said. “But they’re always very rewarding. Going against a great opponent and coming out with the victory is huge.

Enter your email address to subscribe to High School Sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Ferguson spoke about the program continuing its tradition of success with its sixth Long Island championship.

“I tip my hat to the coaches,” Ferguson said. “They do a phenomenal job. But it’s really everybody in this community that shows the support that I think really makes this team what it is.”

Airing it out

Jordan Clinton played quarterback when he was younger and always loves the chance to toss the ball around again. The Floyd senior got that opportunity in the Long Island Class I championship, connecting with Eddie Longo on a wide receiver option for a 9-yard touchdown to get the Colonials on the board late in the second quarter.

“It’s called goal line and nine,” Clinton said. “I’m excited when it’s called. I knew we had to get on the board, so I had to complete it.”

Ironman challenge

Gerald Filardi Jr. did a bit of everything on Saturday night.

The Half Hollow Hills West senior quarterback didn’t just jumpstart the Colts’ to a 34-6 victory over Plainedge in the Long Island Class III championship at Hofstra, he returned a kickoff 76 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter and spent some time on defense, racking up seven tackles.

“I told coach, this is my last game, so I didn’t come off the field,” Filardi said. “That’s how important it was to me.”

Offensive line leads way for West

While the majority of the running game’s success focused on the dynamic performances of Justin Brown and Deyvon Wright, Half Hollow Hills West coach Kyle Madden gave the offensive line plenty of recognition, as well.

“It always starts up front,” Madden said. “It always starts with the offensive line, the tight ends and the guys blocking on the edge. And all credit goes to them, because without them opening up the holes we wouldn’t have been able to do what we did.”

Brown led the Colts with 166 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries. Deyvon Wright also broke loose for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 22 attempts.