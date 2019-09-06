Shoreham-Wading River high school varsity football coach Aden Smith has been “removed” from his position while the district investigates an incident during a scrimmage against Islip last Friday, superintendent Gerard Poole said.

“The district is currently investigating an incident involving the varsity football team’s head coach,” Poole said in a statement. “The incident took place during a scrimmage against Islip on August 30, 2019. While this investigation is underway, the head coach has been removed and the current assistant coaches will be leading the team.”

The superintendent did not provide details about the nature of the incident.

Smith did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Shoreham-Wading River opens its season Friday night at home against Bayport-Blue Point. Smith was beginning his second year as coach at Shoreham-Wading River, which is the top seed in Suffolk Division IV after winning the division last year.