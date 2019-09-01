When Xavier Arline and Shoreham-Wading River walked off the field after the Long Island Class IV championship game last November at Stony Brook’s LaValle Stadium, they had just lost to Cold Spring Harbor, 42-20.

It was a result that did not sit well with the dual-threat quarterback.

“Nobody remembers a team that came in second place,” Arline said after the loss. “We’re not done yet. We still have a lot of work to do and we’ll be back.”

The 2019 season is now here, and the Wildcats are the top-ranked team in Suffolk Division IV. Their offense will once again center around Arline, who totaled over 40 touchdowns as a runner and passer last season.

“I can already tell the attitude is different from everyone on our team,” said Arline, a senior this season. “We’re ready to come back and put in the work to take that next step.”

With opponents fixated on Arline, other players will need to step up for Shoreham-Wading River.

“Football is a game of all 11, you can’t do it just by yourself,” Arline said. “I trust and believe in everyone around me.”

“Xavier is a winner and will do whatever it takes to help the team be successful,” Shoreham-Wading River coach Aden Smith said. “Our point of focus is to do great things in the moment and accept the responsibility of doing your job every day you step on the field.”

The Wildcats might be the preseason No. 1 team, but their road back to the division championship won’t be easy.

“We take every team we play seriously, but Mount Sinai is going to be tough, Glenn is going to be tough. Babylon as well,” Arline said. “We are going to come to play with a chip on our shoulder. We gained a lot of respect, but we still have a lot to prove.”