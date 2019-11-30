The Shoreham-Wading River defense knew exactly what Seaford was going to try to do.

With the run heavy, ball control style of offense Seaford employs, how often Shoreham-Wading River's dynamic quarterback Xavier Arline would have the ball would largely depend on the defense’s ability to control the line of scrimmage. The Wildcats did that to near perfection in their 49-7 victory over Seaford in the Long Island Class IV championship at Hofstra Saturday afternoon.

“We knew we had to come out and be physical and we did just that,” said Matt Zahn, a 6-4, 270-pound senior offensive and defensive lineman. “We shut them down early and took the momentum and that transferred into offense, which put points on the board for us.”

Shoreham-Wading River (11-1) held Seaford (10-2) to 192 yards of offense on 55 plays, an average of 3.5 yards per play, including 1.8 yards per play in the first half. The Wildcats’ offense had 406 yards on 48 plays, an average of 8.5 yards per play.

Mike Casazza, a senior linebacker, led the defense with 12 tackles.

“I think we shut them down and we really didn’t let them dictate the clock like they usually do,” Casazza said. “We pinched the line together and could stop them every time. They weren’t really able to do what they wanted to do.”

Seaford’s lone score came on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Logan Masters to Craig Ackerman with 29 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against the Wildcats’ second-team defense.

“Defensively, we had a tremendous effort,” Shoreham-Wading River coach Aden Smith said. “Guys ran to the ball, they swarmed the football, which was part of our game plan, and they just attacked. We were prepared for a grinding style of play, we had to prepare ourselves mentally for that.”

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We stacked the box and we have a lot of mean players on our team,” Casazza added. “We are going to hit you hard and we did that the whole game and that’s what happened.”

Dylan Kiely added nine tackles, Robert McGee had six tackles and Jeffrey Lachenmeyer added four tackles for the Wildcats.

“We knew what we had to do defensively,” Zahn said. “We knew we had to stop the run and I think we came out here and we did that perfectly and it just all tied together and showed in the outcome.”

And with Shoreham-Wading River winning its fourth LIC in the last six years and first since 2016, it was important for the players to continue the program’s legacy.

“It’s a tradition that we’ve had at Shoreham for a while and we just want to keep it going,” Kiely said. “We were just trying to stop the run at all cost and when they passed, we were there.”

“I can’t even put it into words,” Zahn said. “Since my freshman year when I saw the older guys take it home, every single year I came in with the mentality that this is the goal. And to finally achieve it, I can’t even describe the feeling.”