Class IV Long Island Championship: Shoreham-Wading River vs. Seaford
Shoreham-Wading River defeated Seaford, 49-7, in the Long Island Class IV championship football game on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at Shuart Stadium.
MORE PHOTOS
History of Class I LI Championship Class I LIC: Freeport vs. Floyd Class III LIC: Plainedge vs. Sayville History of the Class III LI Championship History of the Class IV LI Championship History of the Class II LI Championship Photos: Suffolk PAL all-star football game Photos: Suffolk Division IV football final Photos: Nassau Conference IV football final Photos: Suffolk Division II football final Photos: Nassau Conference II football final Photos: Nassau Conference III football final Photos: Suffolk Division I football final Photos: Nassau Conference I football championship Photos: Suffolk Division III football championship Nassau Conference IV football semifinal: Seaford vs. Locust Valley photos CHSFL Class AA-1 football championship: Chaminade vs. Kellenberg photos Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Patchogue-Medford vs. Floyd photos Nassau Conference II football semifinal: Garden City vs. Mepham photos Nassau Conference II football semifinal: MacArthur vs. Valley Stream Central photos Nassau Conference III football semifinal: Plainedge vs. North Shore photos Suffolk Division II football semifinal: Centereach vs. Lindenhurst photos Suffolk Division I football semifinal: Longwood vs. Sachem East photos Nassau Confernce III semifinal: South Side vs. Wantagh photos
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.