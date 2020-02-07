The X Man inked his national letter of intent Friday, choosing to take his talents to the United States Naval Academy. Xavier Arline, a two-sport star who led Shoreham-Wading River to the Long Island Class IV football championship, had narrowed his choices to Army, Navy, Air Force and Virginia.

“There were so many sleepless nights,” Arline said. “Each school was special in its own way. All the military schools are very different, including location and what they offer. My parents guided me, and it was a tough final decision. It was all great choices.”

Arline, a Hansen Award finalist, was a dynamic dual threat at the quarterback position. The speedy Newsday All-Long Island signal caller rushed for 2,319 yards and 41 touchdowns on 229 carries for an average of 10 yards per carry. He also passed for 11 scores and 1,237 yards completing 58 percent of his passes.

“They recruited me to play quarterback,” Arline said. “They like my prototype, a quarterback that’s under six foot, who can run the triple option.”

“I’ll be getting a top-notch education,” he said. “I’ll be playing football at a huge level, playing lacrosse at a big-time level and I’ll be serving my country at the U.S. Naval Academy.”

Arline, a two-time Newsday All Long Island lacrosse selection, had originally verbally agreed to play lacrosse for the University of North Carolina.

“I re-opened my recruitment on Dec.19 when I notified North Carolina that I had to look at my other options,” Arline said. “The Naval Academy lacrosse coaches said that I’ll have the opportunity to play lacrosse whenever I feel like it would work for me when I figure out how to balance the military training, my academics and the two sports.”

“I don’t see myself playing lacrosse the first year, but that’s not definite,” he added. “When you’re trying to compete for a position in spring ball, it’s important to be there. There’s been guys that have done both before. And they balance the schedule, so they don’t miss much.”