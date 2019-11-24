He is the X Factor!

Xavier Arline has earned the nickname through a variety of tantalizing touchdown runs. On Sunday, he gave Shoreham-Wading River fans three more to talk about when the senior quarterback put his skills on display in the Suffolk Division IV championship game.

Arline held nothing back. He rushed 26 times for 194 yards and three scores as Shoreham-Wading River beat previously undefeated Mount Sinai, 35-14, in rainswept LaValle Stadium at Stony Brook University. A modest crowd of 500 braved a 30 mile-per-hour crosswind and slashing rain as Arline and a gritty Wildcats defense captured the school’s second straight Suffolk title.

“He’s an amazing player,” said Shoreham-Wading River coach Aden Smith. “He led us to the championship. He’s the best player in the county.”

Shoreham-Wading River (10-1) will meet Seaford (10-1) for the Long Island Class IV title Saturday at Hofstra University at noon.

Shoreham-Wading River opened the scoring when Mike Casazza turned a short pass into a 47-yard touchdown on the opening drive for the 7-0 lead. Mount Sinai (10-1) responded with an 11-play, 72-yard scoring march, capped by a Brandon Ventarola 2-yard scoring run to tie the score at 7 with 3:47 left in the first quarter.

Arline took over from there. He rushed all seven times in a 61-yard drive, scoring on a 2-yard run for a short lived 13-7 lead with 2:20 left in the half. Thirteen seconds later, Mount Sinai’s Matt Lomonaco was standing in the end zone after a 90-yard kickoff return to give the Mustangs a 14-13 lead.

The game completely flipped on an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty assessed Mount Sinai on the Mustangs' first drive of the third quarter. Leading 14-13, the Mustangs marched 61 yards to the Shoreham 17, threatening to lengthen the lead. Joe Spallina’s run on third down and five came up a half yard short of the first down - setting up fourth and less than a yard for the first down. The drive had consumed 6:02 of the clock.

“The unsportsmanlike penalty changed the entire complexion of the game,” said Mount Sinai coach Vinnie Ammirato. “We were driving for another score, with the lead, and that killed all of our momentum.”

The 15-yard penalty turned a fourth down and short yardage call into a fourth and 16. Ventarola rolled right and was sacked from behind by linebacker Jake Wilson for an eight-yard loss to the 39.

Arline promptly engineered a seven-play, 61-yard scoring drive, capped by his 38-yard touchdown run behind a huge block from Robert McGee for the lead. McGee added the two-point conversion run to make it 21-14 with 4:10 left in the third.

“He’s a beast out in front of me,” Arline said. “And our line never disappoints, they always come to play. It was hard to throw today so it was about the blocking and the run game.”

On the next Mount Sinai possession, the Mustangs had a fourth down and one at their own 25. Ventarola was stuffed at the line by a horde of Wildcats for no gain.

The gamble backfired on the Mustangs and Arline made them pay. He followed blocks from Wilson, McGee and Casazza around right end for a 25-yard score for the 28-14 lead with 1:20 left in the third.

“We just get him in space and let him do his thing,” Smith said. “He’s so gifted and has such great vision.”

The Shoreham defense came up big again. Defensive end Dylan Blanco came off the left edge and chased halfback Ryan Jones into the end zone where a fumbled pitch rolled loose. Jones slid past the ball on the slick turf and Blanco pounced on it for another Mustangs touchdown and a 35-14 lead with 20 seconds left in the third.

“I came from the outside and saw the pitch get away from the halfback,” said Blanco, who had 11 tackles. “And I dove on the ball. It was the happiest moment of my football life.”

In a 5:40 span, Shoreham turned a highly competitive championship game into a rout. Three defensive stops, a key penalty call and a turnover-turned-touchdown helped them score 22 points.

“We shut them down after the first drive of the game,” Blanco said. “We were pinching the ends and giving the backs nowhere to run. What a great win.”