SIZEABLE TALENT

A sampling of some of Long Island’s most intimidating big linemen.

C.J. ADAMS, PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD

OL, 6-4, 320, Sr.

Division I prospect that will clear the way for the Raiders offense. “I don’t like to boast about my guys but he’s worth talking about,” laughed Patchogue-Medford coach Gary Marangi. “He’s a big-time talent.”

JOHN ALIBERTI, MEPHAM

OL/DL, 6-4, 280, Sr.

The team captain recorded two sacks and seven solo tackles as the Pirates limited Elmont to 24 total yards. “This kid is a beast, a really complete player,” said Mepham coach Anthony Cracco.

VINCENZO MILIONE, CAREY

OL/DL, 6-3, 295, Sr.

When the Seahawks need a first down, they run behind Milione. “The offensive line is the foundation of any football team and ours is built around Milione,” said Carey coach Mike Stanley. “He’s a great football player and an even better kid. He’s a pleasure to coach.”

TYLER NEMECEK, FARMINGDALE

OT/DT, 6-6, 285, Sr.

He is the anchor of one of Long Island’s top offensive lines. “He drives people off the ball as good as anyone,” said Farmingdale coach Buddy Krumenacker. “It all starts with the guys up front. And he’s a real good one.”

TYLER PEDERSEN, NORTHPORT

OT/DT, 6-3, 275, Sr.

Cleared the way for Northport offense to total 371 yards in 47-28 win. He also had a blocked extra point. “He’s not just big, he’s an athlete,” said Northport coach Pat Campbell. He’s got great feet and tremendous hands.”

JOEY SLACKMAN, COMMACK

OL/DL, 6-4, 285, Sr.

A real throwback competitor, opposing coaches have work containing him into their game plan. He is a road grader for the Commack offense. The athletic Slackman is committed to wrestle at University of Pennsylvania.