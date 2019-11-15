South Side twice stared down its football mortality against Wantagh on Friday night. William Pickett made sure the Cyclones didn’t blink first.

The senior quarterback was the architect of one of the season’s great comebacks, rallying South Side to score three unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter and wresting the game from Wantagh’s firm grasp for a 28-21 Nassau Conference III semifinal victory at Hofstra’s Shuart Stadium.

A Nick LiCalzi 4-yard touchdown run and a 67-yard yard touchdown pass from Pickett to TJ Maher had South Side poised to draw even, but the conversion sailed wide and the Cyclones trailed 21-20 with 5:28 to play. South Side got the ball back on its own 6 with just 2:14 to play when Pickett went back to work.

He took the Cyclones 94 yards in 1:53 for the win. He ran or threw on all 12 plays in the drive, capping it by bursting through the middle for a 5-yard touchdown with 20.3 seconds left on the clock. He connected with LiCalzi on a 30-yard pass to the Wantagh 5 to set up the score.

“We’re not a team that ever feels like there isn’t enough time to get back,” LiCalzi said. “As long as there is time left, we like our chances.”

“The missed extra point was a setback, but our guys didn’t let it destroy the game for them,” South Side coach Phil Onesto said. “They made the plays they needed to make if they were going to win. (Wantagh) controlled the clock for a lot of the second half but we made just enough stops to get it back. Then (Pickett’s) leadership qualities came through.”

Pickett rushed 24 times for 132 yards and the winning touchdown and was 10-for-18 passing for 176 yards and a touchdown and LiCalzi rushed for 55 yards and touchdowns of 24 and 4 yards for South Side (9-1).

The Cyclones advance to next Friday’s county championship game and will be seeking their third Nassau title and first since 2001 when it was the Conference II champ and Onesto was a player.

“Last season, we made the playoffs and Wantagh knocked us out, so we were pretty motivated,” Pickett said. “When we were down 21-7? When we were down 21-20? I always expected we’d be able to pull it out. Give us an opening and we’re going to squeeze through.”

Nick Teresky rushed for 127 yards and two touchdowns and recovered a fumble to set up another for the Warriors (7-3). His recovery in the second quarter allowed Wantagh to tie the score 7-7 at the half. The Warriors drove 41 yards to the Cyclones 1 with about 20 seconds to the half and got stuffed on third-and-goal. Quarterback Peter DelGais quickly got the Warriors, who had no timeouts, back to the line and scored on a sneak as time expired.

“We needed to get one more first down or have one more good thing happen for us,” Warriors coach Keith Sachs said.

“We had a lot of obstacles to overcome,” LiCalzi said. “Some go around them. Some go over them. We’re the type that plows right through them. That’s what you saw tonight.”