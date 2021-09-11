St. Anthony's falls to Delbarton in New Jersey

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Brian Bowers’ 19th edition of the Delbarton Green Wave is flowing with talent.

The former West Islip tight end is coaching a team that won its opener by 35 and stood third, sixth or 12th in New Jersey depending on the poll.

So St. Anthony’s was up against a formidable foe Saturday in its opener. The Friars hung in for a half, forcing three turnovers and trailing by just a touchdown. But Delbarton pulled away from there and claimed a 21-0, non-league win behind Aidan Papantonis’ 187 yards and two scores on the ground.

"We’re looking to play games against the best competition that we can find," St. Anthony’s coach Joe Minucci said. "Certainly, Delbarton is a high-quality football team. We came here to challenge ourself. I think this is the seventh year we’ve played Delbarton in the football season. It’s just great to be here and help us get ready for our league schedule."

Bowers sure enjoyed it, saying, "As a Long Islander, myself, I love to play it because it definitely gets my juices flowing and connects me with my family and friends."

St. Anthony’s quarterback Dante Torres said the Friars need to fix "the little things" after 12 drives didn’t leave a dent on the scoreboard. The junior did go 27-for-37 for 183 yards at the controls of a mostly short passing game.

"It’s going to lead to a lot," Torres said. "Throughout the season, they’re going to start biting, biting, biting, and it’s going to open up the run game and it’s going to open up the deep ball."

Papantonis ran for a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

The Green Wave could have scored more in the first half. The Friars, though, recovered a fumble in the end zone and Dillon Mehta intercepted a Robert Russo pass at the 10.But Papantonis carried the ball in from the 5 in the third quarter.

Russo, who threw for 161 yards, found Nicholas Petrillo over the middle for a 10-yard TD in the fourth.

Bowers said he still had "no doubt" St. Anthony’s will "have a lot of success this year."

The same went for Minucci. The Friars have made 33 straight CHSFL AAA playoff appearances.

"I expect to be competing for the Triple-A championship, league championship, regular-season championship," Minucci said. "I have high expectations for this group."