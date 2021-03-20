The St. Anthony’s football team made its long-awaited return to the gridiron on Saturday.

And it wasn’t too soon for a dramatic comeback.

Trailing by six with less than a minute remaining, the Friars scored the game-tying touchdown and go-ahead extra point with only seconds remaining, earning them a thrilling 21-20 home victory over Stepinac in a CHSFL showdown to open a season delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Anthony’s quarterback Dante Torres connected with receiver Frank Ruta on a 6-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds to go to tie it at 20 before Griffin Goldstein’s extra point gave the Friars the winning margin. An interception by Mike Leo on the ensuing possession sealed the win.

"We always go into every game thinking we’re going to win," Torres said. "We knew we had to get it done. We wouldn’t have been able to get it done without the defense. The coaches made great calls on the last drive and we executed."

St. Anthony’s entered the fourth quarter trailing 17-7, and outscored Stepinac 14-3 in the final period. Torres described the final touchdown and how the play-call freed up Ruta in the biggest moment.

"We had a drag coming from the outside and they really committed to the running game," Torres said. "The corner committed with the receiver, so I faked the run and it turned into a nice easy pass and catch."

St. Anthony’s coach Joe Minucci commended Torres for both the leadership and playmaking abilities he demonstrated in those crucial moments.

"Dante is a true quarterback and a leader," Minucci said. "He’s elusive and his pocket presence and ability to keep plays alive is what made the difference there. Without that we really would’ve struggled. He did a great job of rising up and answering the bell.

With high school football on Long Island being postponed from the fall to March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Torres expressed his gratitude to have the opportunity to finally get back out on the field following months of uncertainty.

"I’m really grateful," Torres said. "Football’s my life so it’s been a rough few months but it gave us extra time to prepare and it showed today."

Minucci echoed that sentiment.

"It was beyond exciting," Minucci said. "Just woke up this morning really excited to go out and play. There was just so much uncertainty and even all week long hoping we make it through the mandatory testing. It was a testament to the kids to be able to do what they needed to get done to get the game in."