SportsHigh SchoolFootball St. John the Baptist vs. Holy Trinity Print Share fbShare Tweet Email St. John the Baptist defeated host Holy Trinity, 22-7, in a CHSFL game on Saturday. Sept. 7, 2019. Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input. MORE PHOTOS St. Anthony's vs. Franklin (Md.) football BBP vs. SWR football 400-yard rushers in Long Island history Empire Challenge 2019: Long Island vs. New York City History of the Empire Challenge Scenes from Empire Challenge practice 2019 Suffolk Coaches Combine
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.