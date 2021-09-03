Suffolk Division I: What to watch for

Coaching spotlight

For Floyd coach Paul Longo, the winning never gets old. His 13 county titles are more than any coach in Suffolk history. Longo, now in his 27th year at the helm of the Colonials has a record of 205-59.

His teams have won five Long Island titles and three Rutgers Trophies. How does Longo feel when Floyd plays its best competition? "It’s like a chess game. I like the matchups and the challenge," Longo said.

Must-see games

Whitman at Floyd, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2 p.m.: These teams played an epic game in the Division I playoff final in the spring with Floyd winning, 28-21 in over time. Can Brian Benson and the D-line of Floyd get to Whitman QB Nicholas Bottani to control the Wildcats’ passing game? It doesn’t get better than this one.

Sachem North at Floyd, Saturday, Oct. 16, 1:30 p.m.: This once storied rivalry has fizzled in the last several years. Floyd has won the last four meetings dating to 2015. A win here would establish Sachem North’s return as an elite team.

Longwood at Commack, Saturday, Oct. 16, 1:30 p.m.: This game could have playoff implications. Look for the power running game of Longwood versus Commack’s wide open passing attack. These team have split their last four meetings.

Impact players

Brian Benson, Floyd, DE/HB, 6-3, 230, Sr. -- He is a returning All-Long Island first team selection. He had 12 sacks and 32 tackles as a junior.

Joe Cruz, Sachem North, OL/DL, 6-6, 285, Sr. -- This mammoth athlete committed to Syracuse. He was second team All-Long Island as a junior.

Brandon Ivy, Whitman, WR/DB, 6-2, 185, Sr. -- He was a first team All-Long Island selection in the spring. He had four interceptions and 15 receptions.