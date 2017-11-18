TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 51° Good Evening
Overcast 51° Good Evening
SportsHigh SchoolFootball

Suffolk I football final: Lindenhurst vs. Floyd

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com

Lindenhurst beat Floyd, 35-12, to win the Suffolk I football final on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017.

Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

MORE PHOTOS

St. Anthony's Sean Bryan (5) runs the ball CHSFL Class AAA final: St. Anthony's vs. Stepinac Michael Scibelli #68 of Oceanside reacts after a Nassau I football final: Oceanside vs. Freeport CHSFL Football AA Finals winner Kellenberg High School's CHSFL AA final: Kellenberg vs. Fordham Prep Westhampton celebrates their championship win against Half Hollow Suffolk III football final: Westhampton vs. Hills West Jordan Alexander #4 of Lawrence, right, celebrates with Nassau III football final: Lawrence vs. Wantagh Garden City teammates celebrate after their 33-0 win Nassau II championship: Garden City vs. Mepham North Babylon's David Estrella, left, congratulates Anthony Sobotker Suffolk II championship: West Islip vs. North Babylon Nick Calandra of Seaford runs with the ball Nassau IV final: Cold Spring Harbor vs. Seaford Miller Place's Anthony Filippetti runs the ball for Suffolk IV final: Babylon vs. Miller Place Owen Glascoe #88 of Massapequa, left, makes an Nassau I football semifinal: Massapequa vs. Freeport North Babylon's David Estrella hauls in a pass Suffolk II football semifinal: North Babylon vs. Centereach Half Hollow Hills West's line, led by Jimmy Suffolk III football semifinal: Hills West vs. Sayville Lindenhurst's Jeremy Ruckert (1) and Mitchel St-Aubin (22) Suffolk I football semifinal: Lindenhurst vs. Connetquot Oceanside quarterback Tommy Heuer #10 leaps over a Nassau I football semifinal: Oceanside vs. Farmingdale West Islip's Joe Rota (#21) scores a touchdown Suffolk II football semifinal: West Islip vs. Hills East Christian Fredericks #1 of Lawrence throws a pass Nassau III football semifinal: Lawrence vs. Bethpage Jason Corso #7, right, and Jake Castellano #4 Nassau III football semifinal: Wantagh vs. Roosevelt Nah'jel Sands #15 of Mepham, left, celebrates with Nassau II football semifinal: Mepham vs. Carey St. Anthony's Sean Bryan #5 carries the ball CHSFL AAA semifinal: Iona Prep vs. St. Anthony's Tyler Wuchte #33 of Garden City fields the Nassau II football semifinal: Garden City vs. Calhoun Joe Angelastro #24 of Seaford rushes for a Nassau IV football semifinal: Locust Valley vs. Seaford Richie Striano #33 of Cold Spring Harbor, left, Nassau IV semis: Carle Place/Wheatley vs. CSH Bethpage quarterback Jason Seiter (23, center) dives for Nassau III football quarterfinals: Bethpage vs. Plainedge Half Hollow Hills East's Jason Spinelli runs the Suffolk II football quarterfinals: Huntington vs. Hills East
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE