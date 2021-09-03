Suffolk Division I football team previews

1. FLOYD (5-1)

Coach: Paul Longo

Key players: Brian Benson, DE/HB, Sr.; Jayson Thomas, OL/DL, Sr.; Kalanie Pringle-Trotman, DL, Sr.; Ryan Amato, OL, Jr,; LaDuke Harris, QB, Jr.; Jordan O’Brien, WR/CB, Sr.

The Colonials captured their 13th playoff title in the last 21 years. They have not lost to Division I opponent in the last three seasons. The defense is led by Benson who had nine sacks last season. If Harris plays well another title run is possible.

2. SACHEM NORTH (5-1)

Coach: Dave Caputo

Key players: Joe Cruz, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Kelly, QB, Sr.; Nick Giorgi LB, Sr.; Trey Morstadt, LB, Sr.; Kevin Lazar, OL/DL, Sr.; Tyler Hall, RB/DB, Jr.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sachem North tied for the league II title in the spring. Cruz is a highly recruited two-way line with several Division I scholarship offers. Kelly is the leader of the offense. The defense is led by a fierce corps of linebackers including Giorgi and Morstadt.

3. WHITMAN (4-2)

Coach: Robin Rosa

Key players: Nicholas Bottoni, QB/DB, Sr.; Brandon Ivy, WR/DB, Jr.; Rasahn Thompson, WR/DB, Sr.; Liam Villanti, OL/LB, Sr.; Diego Romero, OL/DL, Sr.; Logan Elmore, OL/DL, Sr.

The Wildcats took Floyd to overtime last season before losing in the Division I final, 28-21. Bottoni has outstanding receivers in Ivy and Thompson. Senior AJ Evans will be the featured running back. Whitman returns a nucleus of starters including standout LB Villanti.

4. COMMACK (5-2)

Coach: Joe Reggio

Key players: Vincent Rotelli, DE, Sr.; Matt McGurk, QB, Sr.; Ryan Brady, RB/LB, Sr.; Tristan McMahon, WR/DB, Sr.; Christian Baldi, WR/DB, Sr.; John Darrell, OL/DL, Sr.

The Cougars will throw the ball more now than in the past. Senior Lance Rhodes will play center and lead the O-Line. Senior Ryan Charles and Brady will run the ball. Rotelli is committed to Stony Brook University. Reggio returns as the coach for the first time since 2013.

5. LONGWOOD (2-3)

Coach: Sean Kluber

Key players: Mason Hauser, TE/LB, Jr.; Tyson Taylor, WR/DB, Sr.; Louis Kaleb, QB/DB, Jr.; Ben Neves, C/DT, Sr.; Joey Gallo, G/DT, Sr.; Chase Stapon, G/DT, Sr.

The Lions look to return to the playoffs. They will run behind an experienced O-Line. Kaleb is one of many talented juniors along with Anthony Ordonez (FB/LB) and Terrance Robinson (TB/OLB).

6. WARD MELVILLE (2-4)

Coach: Chris Boltrek

Key players: Zach Licavoli, OL/DL, Sr.; Kevin Dolan, OL/DL, Sr.; Nick Gaffney, RB, Jr.; Chris Prussen, QB, Sr.; Nolan Fontana, WR/DB, Sr.; Josh Horvath, OL/DL, Sr.

The Patriots look to return to the playoffs for the sixth time in seven seasons. They have massive lines. Prussen has a talented receiving corps in Fontana and juniors Trevor Murray and Dan Cosentino.

7. SACHEM EAST (2-3)

Coach: Tom Pandolf

Key players: Daniel Banks, WR/LB/DB, Sr.; Jaden Rodriguez, FB/LB, Jr.; Tristan McMahon, RB/DB, Sr.; Michael Vurchio, RB/WB/DB, Jr.; Rob Garcia, WR/OLB/DE, Sr.; Amir Gharbi, OL/DL, Sr.

Sachem East returns nine starters on defense. Team speed will make the defense a threat to stop most opponents. Banks had 50 tackles last season. Junior Derek Bisaccio takes over at QB. The lines will be anchored Gharbi and senior Matt Lane.

8. BRENTWOOD (1-5)

Coach: Rich DeJesus

Key players: Nahum Benitez, OL/DL, Sr.; Jo’Vanny Brown, RB/WR/DB, Jr.; Julian Gonzalez, OL/DL, Sr.; Juan Ocasio, TE/LB, Sr.; Herman Davis Jr., QB/DE, Sr.; Oscar Rodriguez, RB/TE/DE, Sr.

Brentwood returns eight starters on both sides of the ball. Three of Brentwood’s biggest playmakers are underclassmen including Brown (697 rushing yards), and receivers Enoryt Copening (sophomore) and freshman Geovanni Alvarez. The Indians averaged almost 200 rushing yards per game in the spring season.

9. PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD (2-2)

Coach: Gary Marangi

Key players: Tyree Jackson, QB, Sr.; Justin Marcia-Joachim, WR, Jr.; Max Adams, OL/DL, Jr.; Alex Hoffman, LB, Jr.; Joe Kelly, LB, Jr; Casey Taylor, RB/S, Sr.

The Raiders will be led by the dynamic Jackson who can run and pass. This team will have many juniors including C.J. Forgione at WR and DB. Senior Christian Verges is an athletic two-way lineman who will help solidify the lines.

10. CENTRAL ISLIP (0-0)

Coach: Mike Pyle

Key players: Joseph Bonilla, WR/LB, Sr.; Octavio Lomax, OL/DL, Sr.; Julio Martinez, OL/DL, Sr.; Ryan Antwi, RB/TB, Jr.; Sam Duval, OL/DL, Sr.

The Musketeers strength seems to be in the offensive and defensive lines, but they didn’t have a team in the spring. Junior quarterback Kevin Mills will run the offense.

11. BAY SHORE (2-4)

Coach: Mike Brown

Key players: Taliq Grandberry, WR/DB, Sr.; Alex Ramirez, OL/DL, Sr.; Lawrence Santiago, WR/OLB, Sr.; Christian DuPont, WR/DB, Sr.; Cole Kluepfel, QB/DB, Jr.; Koran Jackson, RB/DL, Jr.

The Marauders have a bevy of talent at the skill positions, especially WR. The O-line will have to develop in a hurry in order to give Kluepfel time to throw the ball. Bay Shore will have a wide open attack from the spread formation.

12. RIVERHEAD (0-0)

Coach: Leif Shay

Key players: James Foster, OL/DL, Sr.; Gabriel Arruda, WR/DB, Sr.; Lamarion Hopkins, OL/DL, Sr.; Lamaine Hopkins, TE/LB, Sr.

The Blue Waves didn’t field a team in the spring season. Riverhead is in a total rebuilding stage according to coach Leif Shay. Riverhead returns no players with varsity experience because several players transferred to other schools.