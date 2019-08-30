Suffolk Division I team-by-team football preview

1. FLOYD COLONIALS

2018 record: 11-1

Coach: Paul Longo, 26th season

KEY PLAYERS:

Tom Verga, QB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Ty Lopez, RB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Corie Crews, OT, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Zach Hoerter, OT, 6-3, 280, Jr.; Isaiah Sadler, G, 6-2, 270, Jr.; Brian Benson, G, 6-3, 280, Soph.

ABOUT THE COLONIALS

Lost to Freeport in the Long Island Class I championship game, 20-19, but return three key offensive linemen. Longo expects more ball control, starting with Verga under center.

2. LONGWOOD LIONS

2018 record: 6-4

Coach: Jefferson Cipp, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS:

Noah Rattmer, QB, 6-0, 201, Jr.; Zach Soriano, S/WR, 5-7, 185, Sr.; Elijah Stokley, OLB/WR, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Anele Nwanyanwle, DE/ILB/TE/HB, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Mike Loughran, OT/DE, 6-2, 244, Sr.; Chris Alvarado, OG, 6-1, 240, Sr.

ABOUT THE LIONS

With significant returners on offense and a difference-maker on both sides in Stokley they are primed to compete for the division crown. Loughran and Alvarado anchor the offensive line.

3. SACHEM EAST FLAMING ARROWS

2018 record: 4-6

Coach: Phil Torregrosa, second season

KEY PLAYERS:

Adriel Robinson, RB/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Ryan Paolella, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Ryan Micheli, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Mark Kmiotek, OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Craig Ash, WR/DB/K, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Jason Bruno, RB/LB, 5-9, 155, Sr.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS

The offense is looking to open up after a run-heavy scheme last year. After starting 0-4, they earned a road playoff win, and the senior-laden team is expecting more. Paolella and Robinson can hurt defenses as complementary backs.

4. WARD MELVILLE PATRIOTS

2018 record: 9-2

Coach: Chris Boltrek, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS:

Mike Fiore, RB/OLB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Dan Cassera, RB/SS, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Steven Germain, WR/DB, 5-8, 140, Sr.; Jack Gillen, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Travis Moehringer, WR/DB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Kenny Germano, OL/DL, 6-0, 235, Sr.

ABOUT THE PATRIOTS

Having graduated nine of 11 starters on both sides, they will lean on veteran returners Fiore and Cassera. Three quarterbacks — senior Justice Spencer, junior Jesse Behar and sophomore Chris Prussen — are competing for the starting job behind a young offensive line.

5. COMMACK COUGARS

2018 record: 4-5

Coach: Jeff DiLorenzo, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS:

Aidan McCarty, QB, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Jacob Arato, RB/LB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Saul Leon, OL/DL, 5-10, 265, Sr.; Sean McCune, WR/QB/DB, 6-3, 185, Jr.; Jake Shaw, OL/LB, 5-10, 230, Jr.; Chris Iouannou, RB/LB, 5-6, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

The pro-style, spread offense will feature a heavy dose of run-pass options and play action. Having lost in the first round of the playoffs in consecutive seasons, they lean on a mix of young and experienced players to take the next step.

6. BRENTWOOD INDIANS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Rich DeJesus, third season

KEY PLAYERS:

Dallas Crespo, QB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Kenny Lazo, WR/RB/DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Steven Bohlman, OL/DL, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Connor Mooney, WR/DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Jason Ortega, WR/LB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Jeffrey Cabrera, RB/LB, 5-9, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE INDIANS

They return their top rusher (Lazo) and top four receivers, giving Crespo plenty of options in the pistol-spread offense. Crespo passed for 1,711 yards and 15 touchdowns last season.

7. WHITMAN WILDCATS

2018 record: 4-5

Coach: Robin Rosa, 11th season

KEY PLAYERS:

Alex DiLorenzo, OL/LB, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Greg Borsowski, WR/FS, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Kevin Ochoa, DL/OL, 6-0, 240, Sr.; Garratt Aadal, DL/OL, 6-3, 245, Sr.; Danny Beltran, RB/LB, 5-8, 195, Sr.; James Polk, QB/FS, 5-10, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

A very young team with seven sophomores competing for starting jobs, including Nick Bottoni at quarterback. Polk is also in the mix to run the offense, while Borsowski, Timari Laster and junior Kyle Owens give either plenty of options at receiver.

8. BAY SHORE MARAUDERS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Mike Brown, second season

KEY PLAYERS:

Richie Arnett, QB, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Keon Ayala, RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Jr.; Zach Boyd, WR/DB, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Damon Garner, RB/OLB, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Mike Barnett, WR/RB/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Jashean Johnson, WR/OLB, 5-6, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE MARAUDERS

Arnett returns at quarterback having amassed 684 passing yards in three games last season. With a faster offense around him, Arnett could thrive. Underclassmen will be featured prominently at many positions.

9. CENTRAL ISLIP MUSKETEERS

2018 record: 3-6

Coach: Mike Pyle, third season

KEY PLAYERS:

Tylique Walker, RB/DB, 5-8, 190, Sr.; Jordan Marshall, OL/DL, 6-2, 275, Sr.; Zane Alexis, OL/DL, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Devonnie Davis, WR/DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Francois Xavier, OL/DL, 6-3, 255, Sr.; Larry Fuller, WR/DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

ABOUT THE MUSKETEERS

Coming off the first playoff berth in nine seasons, an abundance of team speed has them hopeful for a repeat berth. Walker rushed for 14 touchdowns last season.

10. SACHEM NORTH FLAMING ARROWS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: David Caputo, second season

KEY PLAYERS:

Nick Davide, WR/OLB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Vin Giordano, RB/LB, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Cameron Lee, WR/DB, 5-8, 150, Jr.; Justin Wank, RB/DB 5-8, 180, Sr.; Dylan Reilly, TE/OLB, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Joe Cruz, OL, 6-4, 230, Soph.

ABOUT THE FLAMING ARROWS

A young but experienced offensive line led by Cruz, who started eight games as a freshman, should pave the way for a trio of running backs, led by Wank and Giordano.

11. PATCHOGUE-MEDFORD RAIDERS

2018 record: 0-8

Coach: Gary Marangi, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS:

Aidan McBride, WR/S, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Angelo Devita, RB/S, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Brendan Wassmer, OL/LB, 6-0, 225, Sr.; John Salerno, OL/DL, 6-2, 350, Sr.; Eric Suda, OL/DL, 6-6, 250, Sr.; Mike Riccobono, OL/DL, 6-2, 225, Jr.

ABOUT THE RAIDERS

Devita returns after leading the team in rushing and receiving, while McBride and Wassmer were tied for the team lead in tackles. Experienced players return on the offensive line.

12. RIVERHEAD BLUE WAVES

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Leif Shay, 23rd season

KEY PLAYERS:

Albert Daniels, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Isaiah Barbieri, WR/LB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Steven McDonald, TE/LB, 5-11, 225, Sr.; Ethan Aube, TE/LB, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Jack Qualey, OL/LB, 5-8, 185, Jr.; Tyreek Parker, WR/DE, 5-11, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE BLUE WAVES

New to Suffolk Division I, they’ll rely on a handful of quality senior returners. Newcomers James Foster, a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman, Deonte Sykes, a sophomore tight end and defensive end, Lamarion Hopkins, a sophomore offensive and defensive lineman, and Michael Turner, sophomore running back and linebacker, could make an impact.