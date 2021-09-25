Suffolk Division I football Week 3 recap

Nick Gaffney had 114 all-purpose yards and rushed for all three touchdowns to lead Ward Melville over Sachem North, 19-18, in Suffolk Division I on Friday night.

Gaffney’s eight-yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter gave Ward Melville (2-1) a 6-0 lead. His final touchdown, which proved to be the game-winner, came on a 23-yard rush in the fourth quarter. Chris Prussen rushed for 52 yards and threw for 120 more.

Floyd 23, Longwood 6: Dylan Harris rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries and Sonny Mayo rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Floyd (3-0).

Carlos Marquina recorded four tackles for a loss, including two sacks, Brian Benson recorded two sacks and Deontay Sykes recorded eight tackles.

Whitman 35, Sachem East 14: Nicholas Bottoni completed 14 of 19 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown to lead Whitman (3-0). AJ Evans ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries, Jonathan Maldonado had 63 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and Tyriek Mays-McKoy caught five passes for 50 yards and had 12 tackles, including five for a loss, and two sacks. Liam Villanti added 10 tackles and also had a sack.

Patchogue-Medford 28, Bay Shore 6: Tyree Jackson completed 8 of 9 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 68 yards on four carries for Patchogue-Medford (1-2). Jose Rosato had 10 carries for 57 yards and two touchdowns. The Raiders had 17 tackles for a loss including five by Flip Eychorn and four by Nick Elliott.

Jesse Andrade blocked a punt which led to the Raiders’ third touchdown. Bay Shore is 0-3.