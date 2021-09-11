Suffolk Division I football Week 1 recap

Riverhead’s first game since 2019 was a memorable one.

Amari Funn rushed for 171 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in Riverhead’s 20-13 win over Patchogue-Medford in Suffolk I Friday night. His 33-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter made it 20-7.

The district had eliminated sports during budget cuts.

Patchogue-Medford scored first when Justin Marcia-Joachim reeled in a 36-yard touchdown from Tyree Jackson in the first quarter. Justin Mason answered with a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Dylan Magee added a 12-yard TD run. later in the second for Riverhead (1-0).

Commack 27, Ward Melville 14: Matt McGurk rushed for 66 yards and a touchdown and completed 15 of 22 passes for 125 yards and a score for Commack (1-0). Jake McKay rushed for 14 yards and a score and Ryan Brady had a 1-yard TD.

Floyd 30, Sachem East 0: Dylan Harris rushed for 105 yards and two scores on eight carries to lead Floyd. Michael Turner had 11 tackles and a sack, Brian Benson added 10 tackles and a sack and Deontae Sykes totaled eight tackles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for a score. Caden Lesciewicz made a 39-yard field goal, converted three point after attempts, recovered a fumble and had an interception.

Sachem North 15, Brentwood 6: Chris Kelly threw a touchdown and rushed for 100 yards on 13 carries in Suffolk I. His 47-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Duvall in the second quarter gave Sachem North a 9-0 lead. Shane Borsari rushed for 106 yards on 21 carries. Chris Escalante kicked two field goals (23 yards and 35 yards). Nick Giorgi made six tackles and Trey Morstadt had three tackles and a sack. Tyler Davide made two interceptions.

Central Islip 33, Bay Shore 8: Joe Bonilla had a 34-yard interception return with 20 seconds remaining in the first half to give Central Islip a 13-0 lead. He added 14 tackles. Ro’Sean Knowles-Bryant had nine tackles and two sacks.