Suffolk Division I football Week 2 recap

Caden Lesiewicz made a 34-yard field goal with six seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to break a tie at 21 as Floyd defeated Commack, 24-21, in Suffolk Division I on Saturday. Dylan Harris rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries, including a 65-yard score to give Floyd a 21-7 lead in the second quarter.

Quentin Alba-Etheridge had a 24-yard interception return for a touchdown to give Floyd a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. Deontae Sykes added three sacks and Brian Benson had six tackles for Floyd (2-0).

Sachem East 23, Patchogue-Medford 15: Tristian McMahon ran for 235 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries to lead Sachem East (1-1). McMahon scored on runs of 43 and 90 yards early in the third quarter to help Sachem East overcome a 7-6 halftime deficit.

Brentwood 21, Central Islip 14: Antonio Castillo had a 26-yard interception return for a touchdown with 9:59 remaining in the third quarter to break a tie at 14 for Brentwood (1-1). Randy Ramnarace rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, including an 80-yard touchdown to tie the score at 14 with less than a minute left in the first half. He also made an interception. Jo’Vanny Brown ran for 117 yards on 11 carries in the win.

Longwood 48, Bay Shore 0: Terrance Robinson had three rushing touchdowns and Caleib Corbett and Miles Flagg ran for touchdowns for Longwood (1-1). Aaron Ottenwalder returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown.

Whitman 34, Sachem North 14: Nicholas Bottoni completed 20 of 24 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns and Brandon Ivy had six receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns to lead Whitman (2-0).

Jacob Somer had a strip-sack near the end of the second quarter and recovered the fumble to set up Tyriek Mays-Mckoy’s 10-yard touchdown run to put Whitman up 21-0 going into halftime.