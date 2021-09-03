Suffolk Division II: What to watch for

Coaching spotlight

Who better than Steve Mileti to know West Islip football history? He is a 1992 graduate of the school where he enters his 13th season as the head coach. Mileti was an assistant for nine years before he took over.

His record is 77-35. In the spring the Lions captured their first Suffolk crown since 1994. West Islip had lost in its previous eight title games.

"I am so happy for the kids and the community," said Mileti. "West Islip is a really great place."

Must-see games

Bellport at Northport, Saturday, Sept. 11, 2 p.m.: This is the opener for both teams who reached the playoffs in the spring season. This is the first meeting between these teams since 2003.

Half Hollow Hills East at West Islip, Friday, Oct. 1, 6 p.m.: West Islip is the defending Division II playoff king. Hills East has won only five of the 30 meetings, all-time, in this series. This is a statement game.

West Islip at Lindenhurst, Saturday, Oct. 16, 3 p.m.: This game in Week 6 is between the two winners of the past three playoff titles in this division. West Islip is the defending champion. Lindenhurst won titles in 2018 and 2019.

Impact players

Elias Barrett, Half Hollow Hills East, WR/DE, 6-4, 215, Sr. -- He had 55 tackles and 9 sacks as a defensive end and outside linebacker.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Dan Defelice, Lindenhurst, OL/DL, 6-0, 245, Sr. -- This team leader can play where on the line on offense or defense.

Konrad Maciejny, West Islip, TB/LB, 6-0, 205, Sr. -- He is standout player on both sides of the ball. His coach said he is an "old school" type of player.