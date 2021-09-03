Suffolk Division II football team previews

1. LINDENHURST (3-2)

Coach: Nick Lombardo

Key players: Dan Defelice, OL/DL, Sr.; Chris Carson, WR/LB, Jr.; Jake Trovato, RB/LB, Sr.; Brenden O’Connor, WR/DB/QB, Sr.; Dom Artale, WR/DB, Sr.;

The Bulldogs won three consecutive division playoff titles and two LICs from 2017-2019. The line will be anchored by Defelice and newcomers Brendan McNeilly and Tom Glikos, all seniors. Linebackers Carson and Trovato return to lead the defense.

2. WEST ISLIP (5-0)

Coach: Steve Mileti

Key players: Konrad Maciejny, TB/LB, Sr.; Sal Calderone, RB/LB, Jr.; Steven Bussa, OG/DT, Sr.; Jeremiah Acosta, C/DT, Sr.; Connor Mushorn, OT, Sr.; Anthony DeCristofaro, OG, So.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The Lions won their first division playoff title since 1994 in the spring season. Another deep playoff run is possible with a bruising O-line led by center J.J. Gitzinger. Sophomore Joey Tapp will star at guard and tackle. Maciejny is a game changer. With this group tradition never graduates. Athletic junior Patrick Keenan steps in at QB.

3. HALF HOLLOW HILLS EAST (5-2)

Coach: Alex Marcelin

Key players: Elias Barrett, WR/DE/LB, Sr.; Louca Charalambous, OT/DE, Jr,; Konadu Boadu, OG/DL, Sr.; Josh Isaacs, OL/LB, Jr,; Louis Mathurin, RB/WR/FS, Sr.; Kris Tills, RB/FS, Sr.

The Thunderbirds have a new coach and high expectations. They have reached the playoffs in three of the last four seasons, but have never played in a Suffolk final. Senior Jacob Robinson steps in at quarterback. Boadu (60 tackles), Barrett (55), and Isaacs (43) lead the defense. Mathurin had 500 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last season.

4. NORTHPORT (5-1)

Coach: Pat Campbell

Key players: Owen Johnson, QB/DB, Jr,; J.J. Ahlstrand, RB/DB/K, Sr.; Jack Sandrib. RB/DB, Sr.; Dan Eagers, OL/DL, Sr.; Stelios Politidis, OL/DL, Sr.; Andrew Canales, OL/DL, Sr.

The Tigers have outstanding skill players including seniors Dylan McNaughton and Jack Helrigel. Both of them are multi-sport athletes. Juniors Mike and Christian Raio will get some playing time at running back and in the secondary.

5. BELLPORT (5-2)

Coach: Jamie Fabian

Key players: Calvin Pedatella, WR/LB, Sr.; Jack Halpin, QB/S, Sr.; Marc Promutico, FB/LB, Sr,; Donte Phillips, RB/CB, Jr,; Jaiden Green, RB/DB, Jr.; Johnnie Booker, OL/DL, Sr.

The Clippers reached the Division II playoff final in the spring and lost to West Islip, 24-21. Bellport is loaded with experience at running back, but needs the O-line to develop in a hurry to compete. Booker and sophomore Tatum Cipp will secure the line and protect Halpin. Pedatella (73 tackles, 14 for loss) and Promutico (74 tackles) will lead the defense.

6. CENTEREACH (4-3)

Coach: Adam Barrett

Key players: Justin Robbert, QB/OLB, Sr.; Marcus Figueroa, RB/LB, Sr.; Riddick Drab, TE/DE, Jr,; Michael Mazza, WR/DB, Sr.; Edwin Morales, OL/DL, Jr.; Sean Stebbins, OL/LB, Sr.

The Cougars have had five consecutive winning seasons for the first time in school history. They will start many juniors, but will rely heavily on seniors Robbert and Figueroa. Juniors Xavier Calixte and Andrew Ferreira are two of Robbert’s main targets.

7. NORTH BABYLON (3-4)

Coach: John Rowland

Key players: Daivon Lofton, RB/LB, Sr.; Tyler Hovanec, QB/S, Sr.; Jason Kolk, OL/DL, Sr.; Jack Montecalvo, TE/DE, Sr.; Francisco Nieves, C, Sr.

The Bulldogs have a new coach as Rowland replaces Terry Manning who won 195 games, nine Suffolk crowns, and six LICs in 30 years. North Babylon will still use a run oriented offense as Lofton will be the featured back. He will be joined by juniors Nathaniel Griffith and Calvin Frith.

8. HUNTINGTON (2-2)

Coach: Steve Muller

Key players: Robbie Smith, FB/DL, Sr.; Josiah Melendez, RB/DB, Sr.; Lucas Petrizie, RB/LB, Sr.; Liam McDonald, OL/DL, Sr.; John Chirco, WR/S, Sr.; Jahiem Hawkins, WR/RB/LB, Sr.

The Blue Devils have talent at the skill positions. Junior QB Anthony Annunziata will have to learn on the job to keep his team competitive. Smith is a dominant linebacker who is committed to Stony Brook to play lacrosse. McDonald and Junior Amari Gordon (6-4, 380) will lead the offensive line.

9. NEWFIELD (1-4)

Coach: Nick Adler

Key players: Joe Hackal, WR/S, Sr,; Charlie Clark, OL/DE, Sr.; Devin Aviles, RB/LB, Sr.; Roman Aponte, OL/DL, Sr.; Kaleb Mapp, FB/DE, Jr,; James Marra, RB/OLB, Jr.

The Wolverines have back experience on both sides of the ball. Hackal had 493 all-purpose yards and Aviles rushed for 498 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomores Sean Sullivan (QB) and Kenny Petit-Frere will inject big-play capability into the offense.

10. SMITHTOWN WEST (4-3)

Coach: Ron Muscarella

Key players: Paul Basile, WR/LB, Sr.; Tim Vanderbrink, WR/SS, Jr,; Patrick Noto, OL/DL, Sr.; Nick Petchonka, LB, Sr.; David Weeks, OL/DL Jr,; Jack LaPrarie, WR/DB, Jr.

The Bulls have a very young team that includes sophomore starters Brayden Stahl (QB) and Jack Melore (WR/SS), a transfer from Smithtown East. The line will rely heavily on Noto and Weeks.

11. CONNETQUOT (1-6)

Coach: Mike Konsevitch Jr.

Key players: Nick Lamantia, WR/RB/SS, Sr.; Matt Gomez, TE/LB, Sr.; Michael Russ, QB, Sr.; Devin Shapiro, WR/CB, Sr.; Stephen Bubier, OL/LB, Jr.; Tommy Malvagno, WR/CB, Jr.

The Thunderbirds will look to throw the ball more with new coach Konsevitch Jr, an assistant for 24 years. Russ has a talented corps of receivers. Lamantia is a do-it-all player and will shift between RB and WR. Juniors Tyler McCarthy and Gio DeRenzo will contribute on both sides of the ball.

12. WEST BABYLON (4-3)

Coach: Kevin Delaney

Key players: Drew McKittrick, QB/WR/DB, Jr.; Lucas Chang, OL/DL, Jr.; Anthony Borawski, OL/DL, So.; Dom Meo, RB/DB, Sr.; Brendan Barry, WR/DL, Sr.; Dylan Bradley, RB/LB, Sr.

The Eagles return to Division II after playing in Division III for the last four seasons. West Babylon can run and pass. McKittrick has a talented receiving corps in Barry, and juniors Sean McGuire and Isaiah Richardson. Chang and Borawski anchor the line.

13. SMITHTOWN EAST (2-4)

Coach: Stephen Costello

Key players: Ethan Sterrett, OL/DL, Sr.; Conor Rutolo, OL/DL, Sr.; Julian Castiblanco, WR/DB, Sr.; Justin Spinell, RB/LB, Sr.; Michael Fennel, WR/DB, Sr.; Michael Devlin, OL/DL. Jr.

The Bulls will be led by their senior offensive line. They have some very talented under classmen at the skill positions in juniors Tommy Azzara (QB), Dom Galati (WR/DB), Ryan Rooney (WR/DB), and sophomore Ryan Diffley (RB/LB).

14. COPIAGUE (0-4)

Coach: Ken Rittenhouse

Key players: Xavier Ramirez, WR/LB, Sr.; Jaden Tiringer, RB/DB, Sr.; Anthony Moore, OL/DL, Jr.; Kaheel White, OL/DL, Jr.; Douglas Cruz-Najera, OL/DL, Jr.

The Eagles are on a 12-game losing streak. The young O-line with Moore, White, and Cruz-Najera must develop rapidly in order for Copiague to be competitive. The offense will center around Tiringer.