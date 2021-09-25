Suffolk Division II football Week 3 recap

Jack Halpin scored on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line with 15 seconds remaining in Bellport’s 30-28 win over North Babylon in Suffolk Division II Saturday. Halpin, who threw for 152 yards and a touchdown, connected with Justin Miles for a 44-yard gain on fourth-and-1 on the winning drive.

Daivon Lofton scored on a 1-yard run with 2:12 remaining to put North Babylon ahead 28-24. Donte Phillips ran for 131 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries for Bellport. Marc Promutico led the defense with nine tackles for Bellport (2-1).

Lindenhurst 17, Newfield 14: Igor Rzasa kicked a 26-yard field goal with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter. The kick was set up by Jake Trovato’s 84-yard run. Trovato finished with 194 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries. Dan DeFelice had eight tackles and a sack for the Bulldogs (3-0). Newfield is 1-2.

Northport 21, Huntington 0: Jack Sandrib had two touchdowns and an interception to lead Northport to a shutout win.

Dylan McNaughton and Tim Cleary each had 10 tackles and Andrew Miller had six tackles and a fumble recovery for the Tigers (3-0).

West Babylon 27, Smithtown East 0: Thomas Raccomandato had two receptions for 90 yards and two touchdowns and added an interception for West Babylon (2-1) on Friday.

Drew McKittrick rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown, Isaiah Richardson had three tackles, one deflected pass, and two interceptions and Lucas Chang had eight tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble.

West Islip 41, Smithtown West 7: Rocco Carpinello rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns and added an 85-yard kickoff return touchdown to lead West Islip (2-1).

Konrad Maciejny rushed 12 times for 190 yards and two touchdowns and Sal Calderone carried the ball nine times for 130 yards and a touchdown. Nick Aliani led the defense with seven solo tackles.

Centereach 50, Copiague 14: Mike Mazza returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and caught an 80-yard pass to lead Centereach (1-2).

Justin Robbert completed 5 of 5 passes for 157 yards and three touchdowns and Riddick Drab caught two touchdowns. Matthew Gesa had 11 tackles and a sack.

Half Hollow Hills East 48, Connetquot 20: Dakim Griffin had 19 carries for 274 yards and five touchdowns to lead Half Hollow Hills East (2-1).

His longest touchdown run, which went for 70 yards, extended the lead to 29-14 in the second quarter.

Jacob Robinson completed 8 of 12 passes for 200 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in the win.