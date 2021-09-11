Suffolk Division II football Week 1 recap

Nick LaMantia had 11 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns for Connetquot, including an 83-yard touchdown from Michael Ross for the winning score in the fourth quarter as Connetquot defeated Smithtown West, 21-14, in Suffolk Division II football Friday night.

Tommy Malvagno reeled in the two-point conversion pass from Ross for the final points of the game after the long touchdown. Ross completed 27 of 40 passes for 343 yards and three touchdowns. Devin Shapiro had five receptions for 53 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown, and two interceptions for Connetquot (1-0).

Smithtown East 24, Copiague 18: Tommy Azzarra found Ryan Rooney for a 38-yard touchdown to break a tie at 18 for the game’s final score with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for Smithtown East (1-0) in Suffolk II.

Michael DeSano rushed in a 6-yard touchdown and Nicholas Saccone ran in the ensuing two-point conversion to tie the score at 18 for Smithtown East in the third quarter. Azzarra had 246 passing yards with two touchdowns.

Lindenhurst 42, North Babylon 27: Jake Trovato rushed for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries and had 14 tackles to lead Lindenhurst (1-0) in Suffolk II. He opened the scoring with a 75-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Brendan O’Connor completed 8 of 13 passes for 117 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 48 yards on three carries, including a 26-yard touchdown to give Lindenhurst a 28-7 lead in the third quarter.

West Islip 14, Huntington 10: Konrad Maciejny rushed for 92 yards and two one-yard touchdowns on 24 carries in Suffolk II. His touchdown in the third quarter gave West Islip a 13-10 lead. Huntington’s Jack O’Brien kicked a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to one. West Islip’s Jake Cenci’s sack with a minute left forced Huntington into a 4th-and-28 that they did not convert.

Newfield 24, West Babylon 13: Joe Hackal rushed for 31 yards and a touchdown on six carries and James Hannon rushed for 10 yards and a touchdown on five carries and completed 2 of 2 passes for 17 yards to lead Newfield in their Suffolk II season opener. Josh Jacob rushed for 36 yards on three carries and completed 3 of 4 passes for 20 yards and two PATs. Devin Aviles sealed the win with a 5-yard touchdown.