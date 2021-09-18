Suffolk Division II football Week 2 recap

Brayden Stahl threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns on 12-of-24 passing and rushed for another two scores for Smithtown West (1-1) in a 51-34 win over Centereach.

Jack LaPrarie caught five passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Tim Vanderbrink rushed for 54 yards on 10 carries and caught four passes for 87 yards and a touchdown for Smithtown West (1-1). Jack Melore had a interception and a kick return for a touchdown.

Northport 21, West Islip 7: Northport scored 21 unanswered points and overcame three turnovers in the win. Owen Johansen threw for 302 yards and two touchdowns on 10-of-15 passing. His 81-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Ahlstrand in the first quarter tied the score at 7. Ahlstrand caught four passes for 176 yards and the touchdown.

Johansen found Andrew Miller for a 10-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter that pushed the lead to 14-7 after an extra point. Jackson Campbell rushed for 75 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Tim Cleary made 14 tackles for Northport (2-0).

West Babylon 43, Copiague 22: Liam Fincke ran for 68 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries for West Babylon (1-1). His 24-yard touchdown in the third quarter gave West Babylon a 30-16 lead. Elijah Outlaw threw two touchdown passes to Isaiah Richardson. Richardson caught six passes for 94 yards for West Babylon.

Bellport 34, Newfield 8: Jack Halpin threw for 160 yards and two touchdowns for Bellport (1-1). Halpin threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Donte Phillips to give Bellport an early 6-0 lead. Calvin Pedatella returned an interception 32 yards for a touchdown.

Huntington 36, Smithtown East 14: Josiah Melenez rushed for two touchdowns for Huntington (1-1).