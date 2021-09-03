Suffolk Division III: What to watch for

Coaching spotlight

Gerald Filardi is in his third season at Half Hollow Hills West. The Long Island native played football at Whitman and was selected to Newsday’s All-Long Island team in 1991. He finished his career as the all-time leading tackler in school history with 346 stops. After graduating in 1992, he walked on to the Penn State football team in the fall and earned a scholarship. During his time with the Nittany Lions, he won four straight bowl games from 1994-1997 (Citrus Bowl, Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Outback Bowl). Filardi started at inside linebacker during the 1995-96 and 1996-97 seasons and played in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997 following his college career.

Must-see games

Westhampton at East Islip, Friday, September 17 at 6 p.m.: The Hurricanes handed East Islip its only loss in the spring season in a 27-21 victory in the Suffolk Division III semifinals. Westhampton scored the final 20 points in the come-from-behind victory.

Westhampton at Sayville, Friday, October 1 at 6:30 p.m.: The Hurricanes and Golden Flashes will go head-to-head in a rematch of last season’s Suffolk Division III title game. Sayville rushed for over 200 yards in the 32-7 victory and won its record-setting 15th county crown.

East Islip at Sayville, Saturday, October 16 at 2 p.m.: These two teams enter the season ranked as the top two seeds in the division. The skill players on both sidelines are as dynamic and explosive as they come. This has the potential to be one of the games of the year.

Impact players

Leo Lopez, East Islip, RB/DB, 6-1, 220, Sr.: Lopez rushed for over 1,000 yards and 11 scores, and had multiple interception returns for touchdowns in his junior season. His speed and ability to flash to the ball will create headaches for opposing coaches. He earned the Cipp Jr. Award as Suffolk’s best running back and was named to Newsday’s All Long Island first team.

Charlie Sands, Sayville, DB/RB, 5-8, 165, Sr.: Sands was named to Newsday’s All Long Island second team after the 2021 spring season and finished the year with 41 tackles (23 solo), three sacks, an interception and two fumble recoveries.

Deegan Laube, Westhampton, Slot/CB, 5-10, 170, Sr.: Laube’s quickness and vision allows him to elude defenders when the ball is in his hands and lets him shut down opponents’ wide receivers in the defensive backfield.