Suffolk Division III team-by-team football preview

1. WESTHAMPTON HURRICANES

2018 record: 10-1

Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Jaden AlfanoStJohn, RB/S, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Jesse AlfanoStJohn, WR/OLB, 6-0, Sr.; Paul Boutin, WR/CB, 5-0, 165, Sr.; Aidan Cassara, RB/CB, 5-9, 165, Jr.; Shavar Coffey, RB/LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Aidan Cumisky, TE/DE, 6-3, 190, Sr.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES

After coming up short to Hills West in the Suffolk Division III championship last year, they are primed for a title run, sparked by Jaden AlfanoStJohn out of the backfield. Cumisky also brings some big-play potential at tight end.

2. EAST ISLIP REDMEN

2018 record: 5-4

Coach: Sal Ciampi, 19th season

KEY PLAYERS

Nick Baldino, WR/CB, 5-0, 170, Sr.; Anthony Carroll, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Tom Higgins, LB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Rich Lawrence, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Dylan Rigo, RB/LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Jay Zimmerman, OL/DL, 6-0, 230, Jr.

ABOUT THE REDMEN

The return of Rigo and Higgins will provide a defensive spark. Rigo also provides some offense out of the backfield, but keep an eye on senior receiver and defensive back Rob Kreush, who missed all of 2018 with an injury.

3. SAYVILLE GOLDEN FLASHES

2018 record: 6-4

Coach: Reade Sands, third season

KEY PLAYERS

Nate Casaburi, WR/DB, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Trevor Hotis, OL/DL, 6-3, 250, Sr.; Max Llewellyn, C/DE, 6-1, 220, Jr.; CJ Messina, WR/DB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Brock Murtha, QB/WR/DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Michael Scoleri, WR/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE GOLDEN FLASHES

With plenty of returning talent, including seven starters on defense, and big-time offensive players in Murtha, Messina and Casaburi, they are hoping to rebound after an unusually challenging season in 2018.

4. HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST COLTS

2018 record: 11-1

Coach: Gerald Filardi, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Justin Brown, RB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; DaKim Griffin, RB, 5-8, 175, So.; John Jimenez, QB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Henrick Pierre-Louis, OL/DL, 5-11, 230, Jr.; Eliot Porter, WR/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Joey Venezia, LB, 5-10, 220, Sr.

ABOUT THE COLTS

With Brown, who rushed for 1,365 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, and Griffin (938 yards rushing and eight touchdowns) returning in the backfield, they have their sights set on defending their Suffolk Division III and Long Island Class III championships.

5. COMSEWOGUE WARRIORS

2018 record: 5-3

Coach: Sean Tremblay, 10th season

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony Cambria, WR/S, 6-3, 175, Sr.; Patrick Konopka, LB/RB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Jaden Martinez, RB/S, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Derek Order, OG/DT, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Tyler Shannon, OT/DT, 6-3, 270, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Lost to Westhampton, 41-13, in the first round of last year's playoffs. That early exit is more than enough motivation for a team that returns a handful of starters and brings up players from a junior varsity squad that went 7-0.

6. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR SHARKS

2018 record: 5-4

Coach: Frederick Stroh, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Alec Arvidsson, OL/DL, 6-4, 225, Sr.; Troy Brown, WR/CB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Nicholas Capazzola, TE/LB, 6-3, 245, Sr.; Joseph Dalen, WB/DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Joseph Morello, OL/DL, 6-3, 290, So.; Christopher Williams, WR/LB, 6-0, 175, Sr.

ABOUT THE SHARKS

Capazzola will lead the defense after racking up 112 tackles, including 14 for a loss, and an interception last season. Dalen started four games last year and should be a key player on defense. They have a good core of skill players on offense.

7. HARBORFIELDS TORNADOES

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Rocco Colucci, fourth season

KEY PLAYERS

Anthony Jones, OL/DL, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Augie Kollmer, OL/DL, 6-1, 275, Sr.; Ian McGullam, RB/LB, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Jonathan Osmun, QB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Mike Panariello, WR/SS, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Brendan Polay, OL/DL, 5-8, 225, Sr.

ABOUT THE TORNADOES

Osmun will be focal point of an offense that’s looking to move quickly. He threw for 552 yards and five touchdowns with one interception last season. Osmun also rushed for 541 yards and seven touchdowns on 55 carries.

8. ISLIP BUCCANEERS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Jamie Lynch, 14th season

KEY PLAYERS

Rusty Dietz, G/LB, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Jack Graffagnino, WR/DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Joe Juengerkes, QB/OLB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Patrick Mai, WR/FS, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Michael Pitta, C/DE, 6-0, 215, Sr.; Dennison Sanders, TE/OLB, 6-3, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE BUCCANEERS

Planning to return to a triple option offense this season. Juengerkes, Mai and Graffagnino can all make big-time offensive plays, but the key will be the success of the offensive line, anchored by Dietz.

9. HAUPPAUGE EAGLES

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Steve Chmela, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Chris Bartone, RB/LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Joe Esposito, WB, 5-9, 179, Sr.; Dan Mauriello, RB/DB, 5-9, 182, Sr.; Dimetrious Chelias, OL/DL, 6-1, 300, Sr.; Jared Sulinski, WR/DB, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Joe Ferari, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

Went 0-7 in 2017 and improved to won three wins last season. Now, they are looking for their first playoff berth in eight years, sparked by an athletic senior class.

10. KINGS PARK KINGSMEN

2018 record: 7-3

Coach: Mark O’Brien, 25th season

KEY PLAYERS

Ryan Bosak, OT/DE, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Joe Garvey, OT/LB, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Mark Ingraffia, WR/CB, 6-5, 180 Sr.; Michael Ingraffia, QB/CB, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Jack Quaranto, TB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Dylan Squillacioti, K, 5-11, 180, Sr.

ABOUT THE KINGSMEN

Squillacioti could be a difference-maker this season. A three-year varsity starter who is also the goalie on the soccer team, he hit field goals of 42- and 36-yards last season. He is being recruited for football by Connecticut, Stony Brook, LIU, New Hampshire and Pace.

11. WEST BABYLON EAGLES

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Kevin Delaney, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Kasper Borawski, OL/DL, 6-1, 270, Jr.; Cameron Lizardi, OL/DL, 6-0, 250, Jr.; Jules Pierre, RB/LB, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Jack Rankin, QB/DB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Anthony Reyes, OL/DL, 5-9, 240, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

They’re still young, but after starting six sophomores and one freshman last season they have enough experience on both sides of the ball to feel confident this year.

12. AMITYVILLE WARRIORS

2018 record: 0-8

Coach: Bill Kretz, sixth season

KEY PLAYERS

Daron Carpenter, RB/LB, 5-8, 190, Sr.; Tyleek Hendricks, OT/DE, 6-3, 235, Jr.; Pat Henzey, DB, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Damani McLennon, WR/DB, 6-1, 17, Jr.; Faquan Nurse, DB, 5-5, 160, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

It wasn’t an easy 2018, but they return good speed on both sides of the ball, something they hope to utilize in the spread offense this season.

13. MILLER PLACE PANTHERS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Adam St. Nicholas, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Robert Mercado, OL/DL, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Jimmy Scully, QB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Niko Seda, FB/TE/LB, 6-0, 190, Jr.; Jordan Syperski, TB/S, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Matthew Tomlinson, OL/DL, 6-2, 210, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Despite some youth at several positions, both Seda and Syperski offer experience and leadership. The two are also making on-field changes with Syperski moving from receiver to tailback and Seda switching from a rush position to inside linebacker.

14. ROCKY POINT EAGLES

2018 record: 1-7

Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo, eighth season

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Caggiano, OL/DL, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Marques Cantone, OL/DL, 6-3, 280, So.; Devin Cine, RB/LB, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Gavin Davanzo, QB/FS, 6-1, 160, Sr.; Jack Meyers, RB/LB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Matt Sweeney, RB/LB, 6-1, 170, Jr.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

Caggiano and Cantone offer both size and experience on the offensive and defensive lines, while Cine, Meyers and Sweeney give them multiple rushing options.