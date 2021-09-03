Suffolk Division III football team previews

1. SAYVILLE (6-0)

Coach: Reade Sands

Five key players: Charlie Sands, DB/RB, Sr.; Tom Cea, RB/DE, Sr.; Matthew Bonfanti, CB/WR, Sr.; Colin Gover, DE/OG, Sr.; Mack Murtha, WR/DB, Sr.

The Golden Flashes: They feature a plethora of talent all over the field. Jack Smalley will start at quarterback and can stretch opposing defenses with his exceptional arm strength. James Gallagher is the only returning offensive lineman and will be called upon to lead a new-look group.

2. EAST ISLIP (6-1)

Coach: Sal Ciampi

Five key players: Leo Lopez, RB/DB, Sr.; Derek Burrell, WR/RB, Sr.; Jason Fiorello, WR/TE/DB, Sr.; Ryan Bayer, G/LB, Sr.; Carson Tessitore, C/DT, Sr.

East Islip: Leo Lopez is the focal point of the offense and looks to build on a junior season where he rushed for over 1,000 yards and 10 scores. Sophomore Sebastian Regis is a newcomer to varsity this season and will play tackle on both sides of the line.

3. WESTHAMPTON (5-2)

Coach: Bryan Schaumloffel

Five key players: Deegan Laube, Slot/CB, Sr.; Nick Wasekelewicz, WR/SS, Sr.; Robert Moreland, RB/LB, Sr.; Frank Noto, TE/LB, Sr.; Terrall Faines, RB/LB, Sr.

The Hurricanes: Loaded on offense at the skill positions and will feature a dynamic running game with the quartet of Moreland, Laube, Faines and newcomer Aidan McKeon. They return four starting defensive backs and three linebackers. Junior nose guard Noah Hebberd will solidify the middle of the defensive line.

4. COMSEWOGUE (2-4)

Coach: Sean Tremblay

Five key players: Brady Shannon, QB, Sr; Cole Blatter, OL/DL, Sr.; Mike Emmel, OL/DL, Sr.; Jhendali Nunez, OL/DL, Sr.; James Krieg, WR/S, Jr.

Comsewogue: Shannon is a three-year starter and leader of the shotgun/Wing-T offense. Blatter, Emmel and Nunez are three key returners on both sides of the line, while sophomores Kaden West and Kevin Schnopp hope to make an impact during their first season on varsity.

5. KINGS PARK (3-4)

Coach: Mark O’Brien

Five key players: Nico Laviano, TB/OLB, Sr.; Jonathan Borkowski, QB/CB, Sr.; Scott McConville, Slot/TE/LB, Jr.; John Matthews, W/FS, Sr.; Mark Griffin, TB/Slot/LB, Jr.

The Kingsmen: A young team that will feature more of an emphasis on the ground game with an improved offensive line. Laviano is a three-year starter at both tailback and linebacker, led the team in rushing last season and was second in tackles.

6. HAUPPAUGE (3-3)

Coach: Patrick Faivre

Five key players: Jojo Provenzano, RB/DB, Jr.; Matteo Cartafalsa, OL/DL, Sr.; Eric Quinonez, WR/DB, Sr.; Ryan Collins, OL/DL, Sr.; Phoenix Walker, OL/DL, Sr.

The Eagles: Will rely on their strong offensive line led by Cartafalsa, Collins and Walker. Provenzano will headline a trio of running backs that also features sophomore newcomer John Margolies and Deer Park senior transfer Matt Velez-Brand.

7. HARBORFIELDS (1-4)

Coach: Rocco Colucci

Five key players: Anthony Kelly, OL/LB, Sr.; Dylan Wolf, WR/S, Sr.; Frankie Ciaramitaro, WR/S, Sr.; Gavin Lindkvist, OL/DL, Jr.; Thomas Sullivan, OL/DL, Sr.

The Tornadoes: The fast-paced offense will feature multiple formations led by Wolf and junior quarterback Shane Longin. The defense is expected to be solid in the secondary and feature a veteran line with Kelly, Ciaramitaro, Lindkvist, Sullivan and Brandon Barnes.

8. ISLIP (2-5)

Coach: Jamie Lynch

Five key players: Jameson Seeger, WR/DB, Sr.; Vinny Rosselli, Slot/DB, Sr.; Nate Moran, OL/LB, Sr.; Richie Rindos, FB/SS, Sr.; Jake Lindskog, TB/DB, Jr.

The Buccaneers: Seeger and Rosselli are two explosive players and the leaders for an overall young offense. Moran, Rindos and Jack Hodulick will anchor a defense built on speed with a veteran secondary. The Bucs will look to rebuild and have playoff aspirations in a challenging division.

9. ROCKY POINT (3-3)

Coach: Anthony DiLorenzo

Five key players: Cody Miller, QB/DB, Sr.; Marques Cantone, OL/DL, Sr.; Trevor Lamoureux, RB/LB, Sr.; Brandon Nyack, OL/DL, Jr.; Tyler Mathe, RB/DB, Sr.

The Eagles: Miller is a dual threat quarterback that rushed for seven touchdowns and ran for three more last season. Lamoureux and Mathe are formidable two-way players and will line up next to Miller in the Spread/Wing-T offense.

10. HALF HOLLOW HILLS WEST (2-4)

Coach: Gerald Filardi

Five key players: Malcolm McKinnon, RB/LB, Sr; Jalyn Jacques, RB/DB, Jr.; Michael Coq, RB/LB, Sr.; Ryan Bonocore, TE/LB, Jr.; Ethan Han, OL/DL, Sr.

The Colts: Han will be joined on both the offensive and defensive line by junior Thomas Nazaruk, who is a newcomer to varsity this season. The three-headed backfield of McKinnon, Jacques and Coq will be explosive, while speedy junior wide receiver Zachary Vasconcellos expects to play an important role in the offense.

11. DEER PARK (2-5)

Coach: Dan Bowker

Five key players: Nicholas Esposito, OL/DL, Sr.; Mathaias Edmond, RB/DB, Sr.; Logan Rhodes, QB/DB, Sr.; John Laird, OL/DL, Jr.; Rachmani Pierre, OL/DL, Jr.

The Falcons: Will look to run the ball behind a strong offensive line and spread the ball around to a variety of dynamic skill position players. Rhodes is an accurate passer and has explosive running ability, while Edmond is a dynamic running back with excellent vision. The defense returns six starters from last year’s front seven.

12. AMITYVILLE (0-8)

Coach: Jason Epps

Five key players: TyJon Billinger, RB/DB, Sr.; Akinwale Orisajinmi, OG/DE, Sr.; Ulric Farrier, WR/DB, Sr.; Victor Wade, OG/DT, Jr.; Jermaine Jackson, RB/LB, Jr.

Amityville: Billinger and Farrier provide a ton of speed on offense and flock to the ball on defense. Junior Juan Mejia is a 6-foot-2 tight end appearing on varsity for the first time this year and provides sophomore quarterback Joshua Garrett with another weapon.

13. EASTPORT-SOUTH MANOR (1-5)

Coach: Mike Maratto

Five key players: JT Morello, OL/DL, Sr.; Rich Stanya, RB/DB, Sr.; Jack Bonawandt, OL/DL, Sr.; Paul Drummond, QB/LB, Sr.; Hudson Quijano, RB/LB, Sr.

The Sharks: Morello and Bonawandt are two crucial pieces of a stout offensive and defensive line, while Aston Lides and Michael LaRusso are new additions at wide receiver and defensive back. ESM will feature a new offensive and defensive scheme this season.