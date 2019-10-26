Sayville High School’s main entrance faces Brook Street, but during Saturday afternoon’s Suffolk Division III football game against Half Hollow Hills West, Brock Murtha made a case for it to be renamed “Brock” Street.

The senior, playing in his last regular-season game on his home field, showcased his array of skills by passing for a touchdown, catching a touchdown and returning an interception 72 yards for a touchdown, leading Sayville to a 28-7 win and improving the Golden Flashes’ record to 7-0.

“It’s almost normal at this point watching him make these plays,” said defensive lineman Max Llewellyn, who made two sacks in the fourth quarter. “We know he’s going to come through for us. We just have to give those playmakers time as an O-line, and we know they’re going to make plays.”

The only touchdown Murtha didn’t have a hand in came on the second offensive play of the game. Jack Cheshire (15-for-24, 220 yards) connected with CJ Messina for a seemingly short gain, but Messina broke free and raced up the sideline for a 69-yard score and a 7-0 lead.

Sayville’s lead doubled with 1:51 left in the second quarter when Murtha intercepted a pass and outran everyone on the field for a 72-yard score.

“I think that was probably my first pick-six ever, so that was pretty cool,” Murtha said. “I just dropped back, read the quarterback’s eyes, and I just jumped it.”

Hills West (4-3) got a big play of its own on its next drive. Benefiting from good protection, Eliot Porter stepped up in the pocket and delivered a 43-yard heave to Colby Jordan, who snatched the ball and landed in the end zone. Matt Mandel’s PAT made the score 14-7 at the break.

Neither team could take charge in a scoreless, back-and-forth third quarter, so when given the opportunity in the fourth quarter, Murtha put the game away. He capped a nine-play, 51-yard drive with a 19-yard touchdown reception for a 21-7 lead. He caught five passes for 61 yards.

“It’s so helpful [having him],” Cheshire said. “He’s so good at just getting in the end zone and catching the ball and doing everything. He’s such an asset to this team, and I don’t know what we’d do without him.”

Hills West still had hope on its next drive, but Sayville forced a turnover on downs on the strength of three straight sacks (one by Llewellyn and two by John O’Rourke) that ended the possession with 1:39 remaining. Murtha capitalized by throwing a 13-yard touchdown pass to Jayson Gensch out of the wildcat after being handed a short field by the defense.

“They beat us three times the past two years,” Llewellyn said. “Obviously, not the same team and not the same situation, but we weren’t going to let these guys in. We weren’t going to let them make it a game.”