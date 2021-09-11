Suffolk Division III football Week 1 recap

TyJon Billinger rushed a 5-yard touchdown with 1:21 remaining in the fourth quarter and ran in the ensuing two-point conversion for the final score to give Amityville a 14-13 victory over Eastport-South Manor in Suffolk III football Friday night. Tyree Billinger then recorded an interception at Amityville’s 3-yard line with 19 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to secure the victory for Amityville (1-1). The win snapped a 24-game losing streak for Amityville, according to Newsday records. TyJon Billinger had 130 yards on 14 carries and Josh Garrett added a 60-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to open the scoring for Amityville.

Deer Park 20, Half Hollow Hills West 7: Mathies Edmond had 15 carries for 103 yards including a 16-yard touchdown run that gave Deer Park (1-1) a 20-point lead in a Suffolk III win. Noah Fearon added 12 carries for 55 yards and a touchdown.

Kings Park 21, Westhampton 6: Jon Borkowski ran for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Borkowski scored both of his touchdowns in the fourth quarter, his 43-yard run with 1:13 remaining put the game away. Nico Laviano scored the first touchdown for Kings Park on a two-yard run. Laviano finished the game with 44 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Scott McConville had 13 tackles and an interception. John Dowling made five tackles and had an interception. Gavin Lopez had five tackles and a sack.

East Islip 54, Islip 14: Leo Lopez made his presence known from the opening kickoff, and didn’t slow down from there for East Islip. He returned the opening kick 91 yards for a touchdown and rushed for 121 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Lopez also had two interceptions.

Comsewogue 28, Hauppauge 6: Gio Fragapgne had 15 carries for 125 yards and a touchdown and kicked two extra points for Comsewogue (1-1). Brady Shannon threw an 11-yard touchdown and rushed for 55 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries in the win.

Sayville 41, Harborfields 14: Jack Smalley threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-24 passing in Suffolk III. Matthew Bonfanti caught two touchdown passes