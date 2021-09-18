Suffolk Division III football Week 2 recap

Amityville scored 18-unanswered points in the fourth quarter to climb back in the game, but Hauppauge ran out the clock to secure a 30-26 win in Suffolk Division III Saturday.

Phoenix Walker recovered a fumble in the end zone with 3:44 left in the third quarter to give Hauppauge a 23-8 lead after a Frank Moccia extra point. Jojo Provenzano scored three touchdowns for Hauppauge (1-2). Provenzano had a 5-yard and 3-yard touchdown run and caught a 39-yard touchdown pass from Vincent Barbera. Amityville is 1-2.

Sayville 9, Comsewogue 3: Jack Smalley found Mack Murtha for a 70-yard touchdown in the third quarter to break a tie at 3 for Sayville (2-0).

Benny Sands and Danny O’Doherty each had 10 tackles and Charlie Sands added eight tackles and a sack in the win. Kyle Messina rushed for 88 yards on 11 carries and had two receptions for 46 yards for Sayville.

East Islip 33, Westhampton 14: Leo Lopez ran for 211 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. Lopez’ 99-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave East Islip a 19-7 lead. Derek Burrell ran for 135 yards and a touchdown, threw two touchdown passes, and had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown in the second quarter. Ryan Bauco and Jason Fiorello each caught touchdown passes.

The East Islip defense had four interceptions — two by Andrew Cooper and one each by Jason Fiorello and Burrell. Ryan Bayer and Cooper Parkinson each made nine tackles to lead East Islip (3-0). Westhampton is 0-2.

Harborfields 36, Rocky Point 22: Shane Longin completed 14 of 22 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns to lead Harborfields (1-1). Dylan Wolf had four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns and had an interception. Jude Bazes ran for 50 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Frankie Ciaramitaro, Anthony Kelly and Thomas Sullivan each had 10 tackles. The Harborfields defense made three stops on fourth down.

Eastport South Manor 31, Half Hollow Hills West 13: Paul Drummond was involved in two of Eastport-South Manor’s three fourth-quarter touchdowns to take control of the game.

Drummond threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Richard Stanya that gave the Sharks a 16-13 lead. Drummond’s 15-yard touchdown run later in the fourth off an option play pushed the lead to 30-13.

Hudson Quijano ran for 150 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. He ran for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth. Stanya ran for 110 yards on 10 carries. J.T Morello had 10 tackles and three sacks. Aston Lides had an interception for ESM (1-2). Half Hollow Hills West is 1-2.