Suffolk Division III football Week 3 recap

Cody Miller scored five touchdowns, rushing for three and throwing for two, in Rocky Point’s 34-22 win over Amityville in Suffolk Division III Saturday. Miller opened the scoring with a 51-yard rushing touchdown to put Rocky Point ahead 6-0. AJ Walker hauled in a 62-yard touchdown and a 51-yard touchdown from Miller in the second quarter. Walker finished with 117 yards on three receptions for Rocky Point (2-1).

Hauppauge 33, Eastport-South Manor 7: John Margolies rushed for 193 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. His 53-yard run in the first quarter gave Hauppauge a 14-7 lead after an extra point. He added a 24-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter that pushed the lead to 32-7. Quarterback Vincent Barbera threw for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 7-of-9 passing. Jojo Provenzano caught three passes for 67 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown pass, had two sacks and forced a fumble. He also rushed for 55 yards. Ryan Collins made nine tackles, including two for a loss and Phoenix Walker made seven tackles and recovered a fumble for Hauppauge (2-2). EastportSouth Manor is also 2-2.

Sayville 42, Kings Park 14: Mack Murtha had two receiving touchdowns, an 85-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown, and an interception to lead Sayville (3-0). Jack Smalley completed 6 of 9 passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns and Kyle Mesina rushed for 112 yards and two touchdowns.

Islip 33, Half Hollow Hills West 0: Joey Vitale ran for 53 yards and two touchdowns and Alex Oliver had a 23-yard interception return for a touchdown to lead Islip (2-1). George Trimigliozzi and Nate Moran each had eight tackles.