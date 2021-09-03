Suffolk Division IV: What to watch for 

Coaching spotlight

Babylon may be the second smallest Suffolk school to field a football team, but that hasn’t stopped them from putting up big time results over the years. The man in charge, Rick Punzone, has been the head coach for 19 seasons and enters 2021 with a 147-39 career record. In that time the Panthers have won four Long Island Championships and have at least reached the Suffolk IV final 11 times.

Must-see games

Mount Sinai at Shoreham-Wading River, October 1, 7 p.m.: Another installment of the incredible small-school north shore rivalry that is sure to have playoff implications. It's a rematch of the Suffolk IV championship game, and we can't forget many of the same athletes were involved in the boys regular season lacrosse game of the year won in overtime by SWR just six weeks before that.

Babylon at Center Moriches, October 8, 7 p.m.: Two teams that return impact players and are hoping to not only make the playoffs but secure first round home games. Can Babylon and quarterback Joe Young pick up a big victory and spoil homecoming for Center Moriches and talented running back Judah Williams?

Shoreham-Wading River at Bayport-Blue Point, October 16, 1 p.m.: Shoreham-Wading River is the three-time defending Suffolk IV champs but Bayport-Blue Point enters this season as the top-seed. The Wildcats will get a chance to prove they still belong on top when they play the Phantoms on homecoming at Bayport-Blue Point.

Impact players

Luke Filippi, Port Jefferson, QB/LB, Sr.: Filippi is a big time playmaker for Port Jeff. He showed off his arm with eight passing touchdowns and 300+ yard passing games against Center Moriches and East Hampton last season and had three scores on the ground. He also had 45 tackles.

Joey Spallina, Mt. Sinai, QB/LB, Sr.: Whether it’s spring or fall you’ll find Spallina making plays on the fields at Mt. Sinai. He had 360 rush yards and 290 pass yards and made 35 tackles last season.

Joe Young, Babylon, QB, Sr.: A second team all-Long Island selection as a junior, Young ran for 786 yards and 10 TD’s and threw for 381 yards and 12 TD’s in the spring season.