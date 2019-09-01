Suffolk Division IV team-by-team football preview

1. SHOREHAM-WADING RIVER WILDCATS

2018 record: 10-2

Coach: Aden Smith, second season

KEY PLAYERS

Xavier Arline, QB/DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Matt Zahn, OL/DL, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Mike Casazza, RB/LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Johnny Schwarz, WR/SS, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Jake Wilson, TE/OLB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Jeffrey Lachenmeyer, OL/DL, 5-10, 220, Jr.

ABOUT THE WILDCATS

Defending Suffolk Class IV champions will look to spread the ball around more with Arline at quarterback. Zahn and Lachenmeyer are keys on the line and will give the Arline extra time to find open receivers.

2. MOUNT SINAI MUSTANGS

2018 record: 10-1

Coach: Vinnie Ammirato, 21st season

KEY PLAYERS

Matthew LoMonaco, RB/DB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Matthew Schreiber, OL/DL, 6-4, 265, Sr.; Antonio Palmiotto, OL/DL, 5-10, 225, Sr.; Brandon Ventarola, QB/DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Ryan Jones, RB/LB, 5-9, 180, Jr.; Joey Spallina, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Soph.

ABOUT THE MUSTANGS

Lost in the Suffolk Division IV championship game to Shoreham Wading River last season, 28-21. Jack Shritzer, a senior tight end and linebacker, and Mike Trepetta, a sophomore running back and linebacker, are two newcomers to a team that has plenty of depth and speed.

3. GLENN KNIGHTS

2018 record: 7-3

Coach: Dave Shanahan, 25th season

KEY PLAYERS

Thomas Giaramita, QB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Justin Vega, WR/DE, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Cory Capri, DB/WR, 6-0, 160, Sr.; Matt Brignati, WR/S, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Eddie Fatscher, OL/DL, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Ian Fratarcangeli, RB/LB, 6-0, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE KNIGHTS

Giaramita will lead a balanced attack on offense and will frequently target Vega at receiver. Fratarcangeli anchored the defense with 26 tackles last season and Brignati added 15 tackles and two interceptions.

4. PORT JEFFERSON ROYALS

2018 record: 4-5

Coach: Andrew Cosci, seventh season

KEY PLAYERS

Sam Florio, QB/S, 6-1, 195, Sr.; Aidan Kaminska, WR/S, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Jack Niederberger, T/DE, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Alex Ledesma, T/DE, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Justin Everson, RB/CB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Colton VanOverberghe, WR/CB, 5-9, 145, Sr.

ABOUT THE ROYALS

VanOverberghe, Kaminska, and Niederberger each had at least 30 tackles last season and will lead a formidable 3-5 defense. Sophomore linebacker Luke Filippi and junior safety Joey Shaughnessy are two new additions that are expected to make an immediate impact.

5. BABYLON PANTHERS

2018 record: 6-4

Coach: Rick Punzone, 17th season

KEY PLAYERS

Christian Pillitteri, RB/S, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Will Singleton, WR/S, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Luke Lassen, QB/DB, 6-2, 180, Jr.; Angelo Rodriguez, TE/LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Brendan Kaminski, WR/DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Nick Carbone, WR/DB, 5-7, 160, Sr.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Will be rebuilding with new offensive and defensive lines comprised of underclassmen. Sophomore Joe Young is an up-and-coming quarterback who could see some playing time alongside Lassen.

6. BAYPORT-BLUE POINT PHANTOMS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Mike Zafonte, fourth season

KEY PLAYERS

Luke Schartner, QB/DB, 6-1, 195, Jr.; Logan Jones, WR/DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Henri Peltier, OL/DL, 5-11, 285, Jr.; Fran Geraci, RB/LB, 5-10, 205, Sr.

ABOUT THE PHANTOMS

Geraci, Jones and newcomers Bryce Robertson and Zach Kroog will provide Schartner with a plethora of options on offense. Brenan Mulhare and TJ Spano will join Peltier on the offensive line.

7. WYANDANCH WARRIORS

2018 record: 5-3

Coach: Josh Shields, second season

KEY PLAYERS

France Theuene, WR, 6-0, 168, Sr.; Rashaun Malloy, RB/LB, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Deandre Smith, QB/WR/S, 5-11, 158, Soph.; Curry Mingo, OL/LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Christian Brown, OLB/RB, 5-8, 154, Soph.; Jadan McNaughton, OL/DL, 6-3, 192, Sr.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS

Smith had 245 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a tight end and four interceptions, including one for a touchdown, as a safety last season. Yves Marcelin is the projected starting quarterback, and McNaughton will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

8. SOUTHAMPTON/PIERSON MARINERS

2018 record: 2-6

Coach: Chris Campbell, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Sincere Faggins, QB/CB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Dimitris Barranco, FB/LB, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Dakoda Smith, WR/S, 6-2, 180, Sr.; Reginald Morris, G/DT, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Hudson Brindle, WR/SS, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Richard Barranco, FB/LB, 6-0, 215, Jr.

ABOUT THE MARINERS

Expecting strong senior leadership from Faggins, Dimitris Barranco, Morris and newcomer Billy Hattrick, a senior quarterback and defensive end. There will be several position battles and underclassmen will have the opportunity to compete for playing time.

9. CENTER MORICHES RED DEVILS

2018 record: 4-5

Coach: Leonard Wright, first season

KEY PLAYERS

Emond Frazier, WR, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Hunter Hassett, QB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Brett Furhman, RB/CB, 5-9, 195, Sr.; Marcos Arriola, OL/DL, 5-9, 210, Sr.; Jake D’Agostino, WR, 6-2, 195, Sr.; Danny Hromada, WR, 5-9, 165, Sr.

ABOUT THE RED DEVILS

A young team that will rely on the veteran leadership of Frazier, Hassett and Furhman to run the offense. Hassett threw for 1,200 yards and 11 touchdowns, and Furhman rushed for 475 yards and six touchdowns last season.

10. HAMPTON BAYS BAYMEN

2018 record: 1-7

Coach: Richard Doulos, fifth season

KEY PLAYERS

Quinn Smith, TE/FB/NG, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Nick Corredor, RB/OLB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Lucas Brown, QB/S, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Jack Gilbert, WR/S, 6-3, 190, Sr.; Jessie Riscen, OL/DL, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Jacob Tuttle, RB/OLB, 5-11, 195, Jr.

ABOUT THE BAYMEN

Will look to bounce back from a disappointing season that was riddled with injuries. They have a strong incoming junior class that includes running back/cornerback Dakota Thompson and two-way lineman Ethan Culhane.

11. GREENPORT/SOUTHOLD/MATTITUCK PORTERS

2018 record: 3-5

Coach: Jack Martilotta, 14th season

KEY PLAYERS

Matt Warns, WR/CB, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Tyler Marlborough, OL/DL, 6-3, 230, Sr.; Ronald Gonzalez, OL/DL, 5-10, 210, Jr.; Jorge Torrento, RB/LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Nick DeNicola, QB/CB, 5-10, 165, Jr.

ABOUT THE PORTERS

Expected to incorporate some new looks on offense and be a better conditioned team. They will feature several new players at various positions, including junior Devin Toman at fullback/defensive end and sophomore Diego Garcia on the offensive line and at linebacker.