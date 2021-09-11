Suffolk Division IV football Week 1 recap

Joe’ll Spagnuolo rushed for a 7-yard touchdown with 1:50 remaining in the fourth quarter for the final score in Miller Place’s 17-9 win over Babylon in Suffolk IV.

He finished with 43 yards on nine rushes. Justin Klein completed 5 of 8 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown and added 45 yards on 12 carries for Miller Place (1-0). He found Anthony Bartolotto for a 25-yard score following a Babylon turnover in the second quarter. Scotty Seymour added 106 yards on 15 carries in the win.

Mt. Sinai 34, Glenn 7: James Carretta ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries for Mt. Sinai (1-0) in Suffolk IV.

Carretta had the go-ahead score in the second quarter and sealed the game with a 48-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Joey Spallina had 107 yards and one touchdown through the air. Spallina opened the scoring with a 32-yard touchdown pass to Jake Lumley.

Mike Trepeta added a 24-yard touchdown on the opening drive of the third quarter. Nick Carretta finished with 71 yards on the ground and a 58-yard touchdown run.

Shoreham-Wading River 42, Port Jefferson 7: Max Barone ran for five touchdowns in Suffolk IV, coming from 20, 20, 6, 4, and three yards. His two 20-yarders helped the Wildcats build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. Two more touchdowns, plus extra points, had them leading 28-0 at the half.