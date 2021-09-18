Suffolk Division IV football Week 2 recap

Verissimo Pedra kicked a 25-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on the 16th play of a drive that started at the Mount Sinai 30-yard line to give the Mustangs a 27-26 victory over Bayport-Blue Point in Suffolk Division IV football Saturday.

Mount Sinai (2-0) converted two fourth downs and three third downs on the winning drive. Mount Sinai’s James Carretta blocked an extra point after Brady Clark ran in a 1-yard touchdown for Bayport-Blue Point with six minutes remaining to keep the Mustangs’ deficit at two. Joey Spallina completed 8 of 9 passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 101 yards on 23 carries. Michael Trepeta added 61 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and Gavin Takacs had five receptions for 74 yards, a touchdown and two two-point conversions in the win. Carretta also had an interception, which led to a 25-yard field goal for the game’s first points.

Center Moriches 35, East Hampton/Pierson 28: Gavin Kleine connected with Nasir Carroll for a 47-yard touchdown on a hitch and go down the left sideline with 4:24 left in the fourth quarter in Suffolk IV on Friday. Judah Williams rushed for 230 yards and four touchdowns on 25 carries and reeled in a two-point conversion to give Center Moriches a 29-22 lead early in the fourth quarter. Williams ran for touchdowns of 5, 44, 33 and 11 yards. East Hampton/Pierson’s Charlie Corwin ran for a 60-yard touchdown — his third score of the game — but Center Moriches (1-1) stopped the two-point conversion to maintain a 29-28 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Glenn 28, Hampton Bays 13: Chris Franzese rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for Glenn (1-1) in Suffolk IV. Franzese also threw for 110 yards, one touchdown, and had an interception on defense.

Franzese gave Glenn an early 6-0 lead with a 9-yard run in the first quarter and put Glenn ahead 13-7 after a 20-yard touchdown pass to Craig Decembre.

Kevin Vides rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries.

Hampton Bays is 0-1.

Subscribe to Newsday's high school sports newsletter Newsday's weekly newsletter takes you on the field and inside the high school sports scene across Long Island. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Port Jefferson 21, Greenport/ Southold/Mattituck 6: Port Jefferson scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter in Suffolk IV. Brady DeWitt blocked a field-goal attempt in the closing seconds of the first half that Liam Rogers returned for an 80-yard touchdown that, after a Kyle Yannucci extra point, gave Port Jeff a 21-6 lead.

DeWitt rushed for 114 yards on 15 carries and had an interception on defense. Luke Filippi threw for two touchdowns for Port Jefferson (2-1).

Babylon 53, Wyandanch 16: Joe Young ran for 189 yards and a touchdown and completed 5 of 8 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns to lead Babylon (2-0) in Suffolk IV.

Elijah Kneeland caught all three touchdowns, finishing with four receptions and 107 yards and Andrew DiPalma ran for 88 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries and had two interceptions.