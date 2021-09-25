Suffolk Division IV football Week 3 recap

James Carretta scored the winning touchdown on an 80-yard kickoff return with 6:32 remaining in the fourth quarter as Mount Sinai defeated Port Jefferson, 22-18, in Suffolk Division IV football Saturday. Carretta scored the touchdown after Luke Filippi rushed for a 12-yard touchdown to give Port Jefferson an 18-15 lead.

Michael Trepeta opened the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter for Mount Sinai (3-0).

Jaden Rotella threw for 109 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Jake Lumley on a 57-yard pass in the second quarter, giving the Mustangs a 14-0 lead.

Miller Place 49, Center Moriches 0: Scotty Seymour rushed for 110 yards and three touchdowns on 13 carries for Miller Place (2-1). Seymour’s third touchdown came on a 1-yard run in the second quarter, giving Miller Place a 20-0 lead. Justin Klein ran for 60 yards and a touchdown.

East Hampton/Pierson 35, Wyandanch 12: Charlie Corwin rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 92 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown to Aryan Chugh, to lead East Hampton/Pierson (2-1). Finn Byrnes added two touchdowns in the win.

Greenport/Southold/Mattituck 39, Hampton Bays 12: Ev Corwin rushed for a pair of touchdowns and also had an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Greenport/Southold/Mattituck (2-1). Jay Tramontana had a fumble recovery for a touchdown, six tackles and one sack andHunter Anderson made six tackles and had two sacks.

Shoreham-Wading River 42, Glenn 7: Max Barone ran for two touchdowns and caught two touchdown passes of 58 and 65 yards from Dylan Zahn to lead Shoreham-Wading River (3-0). Zahn also threw a 51-yard touchdown to Liam Leonard in the win.