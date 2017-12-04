TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk football awards dinner

By Newsday.com  sports@newsday.com
Scenes from the annual Suffolk football awards dinner on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge.

Boomer Esiason Quarterback Award winner Ryan Walsh of
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Boomer Esiason Quarterback Award winner Ryan Walsh of Northport during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

12th Man Award winners Jack Donahue of Center
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

12th Man Award winners Jack Donahue of Center Moriches and Teddy McLoughlin of Islip pose for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Tom Cassese Defensive Back Award winner George Wichelns
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Tom Cassese Defensive Back Award winner George Wichelns of Connetquot poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete award winner Sam Gozelski
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete award winner Sam Gozelski of Northport poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Joe Cipp Jr. Running Back Award and co-Hansen
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Joe Cipp Jr. Running Back Award and co-Hansen Award winner Dylan Laube of Westhampton poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Thomas Cutinella Award winner Cole Cipp of Bellport
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Thomas Cutinella Award winner Cole Cipp of Bellport poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

National Football Foundation Receiver and Carl A. Hansen
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

National Football Foundation Receiver and Carl A. Hansen Award winner Jeremy Ruckert of Lindenhurst poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Co-Hansen Award winners Dylan Laube of Westhampton, left,
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Co-Hansen Award winners Dylan Laube of Westhampton, left, and Jeremy Ruckert of Lindenhurst pose for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Bob Collotta award winner Ernesto Mitchell of Half
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Bob Collotta award winner Ernesto Mitchell of Half Hollow Hills East poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Zellner Award winner Dan Carroll of Sachem East
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Zellner Award winner Dan Carroll of Sachem East poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Joe Cipp Jr. presents the Joe Cipp Jr.
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Joe Cipp Jr. presents the Joe Cipp Jr. award during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Rob Burnett Defensive Player of the Year Award
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Rob Burnett Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Dan Carroll of Sachem East poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Lindenhurst head coach Nick Lombardo and players hold
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Lindenhurst head coach Nick Lombardo and players hold the Rutgers Trophy during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Westhampton head Ccach Bill Parry accepts the Fred
Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

Westhampton head Ccach Bill Parry accepts the Fred Fusaro Coach of the Year award during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

