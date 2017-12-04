Scenes from the annual Suffolk football awards dinner on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge.

Boomer Esiason Quarterback Award winner Ryan Walsh of Northport during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

12th Man Award winners Jack Donahue of Center Moriches and Teddy McLoughlin of Islip pose for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Tom Cassese Defensive Back Award winner George Wichelns of Connetquot poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

National Football Foundation Scholar-Athlete award winner Sam Gozelski of Northport poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Joe Cipp Jr. Running Back Award and co-Hansen Award winner Dylan Laube of Westhampton poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Thomas Cutinella Award winner Cole Cipp of Bellport poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

National Football Foundation Receiver and Carl A. Hansen Award winner Jeremy Ruckert of Lindenhurst poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Co-Hansen Award winners Dylan Laube of Westhampton, left, and Jeremy Ruckert of Lindenhurst pose for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Bob Collotta award winner Ernesto Mitchell of Half Hollow Hills East poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Zellner Award winner Dan Carroll of Sachem East poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Joe Cipp Jr. presents the Joe Cipp Jr. award during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Rob Burnett Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Dan Carroll of Sachem East poses for a photo during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.

Lindenhurst head coach Nick Lombardo and players hold the Rutgers Trophy during the Suffolk football awards dinner at the Hyatt Regency Windwatch in Hauppauge on Monday, Dec. 4, 2017.