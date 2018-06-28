TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk football seedings 2018

Westhampton's Liam McIntyre scores a touchdown in the

Westhampton's Liam McIntyre scores a touchdown in the first quarter during a Suffolk III game against Sayvilleon Oct. 20, 2017. Photo Credit: Bob Sorensen

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
SUFFOLK I

1. Floyd

2. Ward Melville

3. Sachem East

4. Patchogue

5. Commack

6. Connetquot

7. Longwood

8. Sachem North

9. Central Islip

10. Whitman

11. Brentwood

12. Bay Shore

SUFFOLK II

1. Lindenhurst

2. West Islip

3. Northport

4. Centereach

5. North Babylon

6. Half Hollow Hills East

7. Huntington

8. Bellport

9. Newfield

10. Smithtown West

11. Deer Park

12. Riverhead

13. Smithtown East

14. Copiague

SUFFOLK III

1. Half Hollow Hills West

2. Westhampton

3. Sayville

4. East Islip

5. Miller Place

6. Islip

7. West Babylon

8. Eastport South Manor

9. Kings Park

10. Harborfields

11. Comsewogue

12. Amityville

13. Rocky Point

14. Hauppauge

SUFFOLK IV

1. Babylon

2. Shoreham-Wading River

3. Mt. Sinai

4. Glenn

5. Bayport–Blue Point

6. Center Moriches

7. Port Jefferson

8. Southampton/Pierson

9. Wyandanch

10. Hampton Bays

11. East Hampton

12. Greenport/Mattituck/Southold

