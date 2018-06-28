Suffolk football seedings 2018
SUFFOLK I
1. Floyd
2. Ward Melville
3. Sachem East
4. Patchogue
5. Commack
6. Connetquot
7. Longwood
8. Sachem North
9. Central Islip
10. Whitman
11. Brentwood
12. Bay Shore
SUFFOLK II
1. Lindenhurst
2. West Islip
3. Northport
4. Centereach
5. North Babylon
6. Half Hollow Hills East
7. Huntington
8. Bellport
9. Newfield
10. Smithtown West
11. Deer Park
12. Riverhead
13. Smithtown East
14. Copiague
SUFFOLK III
1. Half Hollow Hills West
2. Westhampton
3. Sayville
4. East Islip
5. Miller Place
6. Islip
7. West Babylon
8. Eastport South Manor
9. Kings Park
10. Harborfields
11. Comsewogue
12. Amityville
13. Rocky Point
14. Hauppauge
SUFFOLK IV
1. Babylon
2. Shoreham-Wading River
3. Mt. Sinai
4. Glenn
5. Bayport–Blue Point
6. Center Moriches
7. Port Jefferson
8. Southampton/Pierson
9. Wyandanch
10. Hampton Bays
11. East Hampton
12. Greenport/Mattituck/Southold
Comments
Comments section is temporarily on hold. Here’s why.