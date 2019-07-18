Suffolk football seedings heading into the 2019 season
A look at the seedings for the 2019 high school football season in Suffolk County, where the first week of the regular season is Sept. 13-14.
DIVISION I
1. Floyd
2. Longwood
3. Sachem East
4. Ward Melville
5. Commack
6. Brentwood
7. Whitman
8. Bay Shore
9. Central Islip
10. Sachem North
11. Patchogue-Medford
12. Riverhead
DIVISION II
1. Lindenhurst
2. West Islip
3. Connetquot
4. Centereach
5. Bellport
6. Northport
7. North Babylon
8. Huntington
9. Newfield
10. Half Hollow Hills East
11. Smithtown West
12. Smithtown East
13. Copiague
14. Deer Park
DIVISION III
1. Westhampton
2. East Islip
3. Sayville
4. Half Hollow Hills West
5. Comsewogue
6. Eastport-South Manor
7. Harborfields
8. Islip
9. Hauppauge
10. Kings Park
11. West Babylon
12. Amityville
13. Miller Place
14. Rocky Point
DIVISION IV
1. Shoreham-Wading River
2. Mt. Sinai
3. Glenn
4. Port Jefferson
5. Babylon
6. Bayport-Blue Point
7. Wyandanch
8. Southampton/Pierson
9. Center Moriches
10. Hampton Bays
11. Greenport/Mattituck/Southold
12. East Hampton
