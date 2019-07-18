A look at the seedings for the 2019 high school football season in Suffolk County, where the first week of the regular season is Sept. 13-14.

DIVISION I

1. Floyd

2. Longwood

3. Sachem East

4. Ward Melville

5. Commack

6. Brentwood

7. Whitman

8. Bay Shore

9. Central Islip

10. Sachem North

11. Patchogue-Medford

12. Riverhead

DIVISION II

1. Lindenhurst

2. West Islip

3. Connetquot

4. Centereach

5. Bellport

6. Northport

7. North Babylon

8. Huntington

9. Newfield

10. Half Hollow Hills East

11. Smithtown West

12. Smithtown East

13. Copiague

14. Deer Park

DIVISION III

1. Westhampton

2. East Islip

3. Sayville

4. Half Hollow Hills West

5. Comsewogue

6. Eastport-South Manor

7. Harborfields

8. Islip

9. Hauppauge

10. Kings Park

11. West Babylon

12. Amityville

13. Miller Place

14. Rocky Point

DIVISION IV

1. Shoreham-Wading River

2. Mt. Sinai

3. Glenn

4. Port Jefferson

5. Babylon

6. Bayport-Blue Point

7. Wyandanch

8. Southampton/Pierson

9. Center Moriches

10. Hampton Bays

11. Greenport/Mattituck/Southold

12. East Hampton