The name of the game for the Long Island high school football combine is exposure, and that’s been a point of emphasis for co-directors Jim Clark and Hans Wiederkehr, the president of the Suffolk County Football Coaches Association who won two Long Island championships at Babylon.

The goal of the combine, run by Blue Chip Prospects, is to provide athletes with a baseline for their performances. By the end of their sessions, athletes should know where they stand among their peers, according to Wiederkehr.

Some of the top players on Long Island are expected to participate on Sunday, May 6 at Sachem North. Attendees have professional marks on film in drills that include the 40-yard dash, 185-pound bench press, vertical jump, standing broad jump and 20-yard shuttle drill.

There are two sessions, one that begins at 8:30 a.m. and another at 1 p.m.

“We kind of take a snapshot from the NFL Combine and do the same events that they do,” Wiederkehr said.

Several former Hansen winners have participated, including Dylan Laube (Westhampton), Stacey Bedell (Floyd), Dalton Crossan (Sachem North) and Isaiah White (Longwood).

While the combine might not necessarily make athletes better, Wiederkehr said its common for younger participants to track their progress from year to year. Seeing how athletes stack up as freshman can act as motivation to improve. By the time they’re juniors, they could catch the attention of scouts.