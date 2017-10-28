Hannah Martin kicked a 19-yard field goal in overtime to win the game for Patchogue-Medford over Connetquot, 31-28, in Suffolk I, Friday. Connetquot had the ball first in overtime. James Terribile and Latrell Gilmore stopped Connetquot on a fourth-and-1 play to set up Martin’s field goal. The Raiders (5-3) were down by 14 going into the fourth quarter. Michael Dempsey caught a 4-yard pass from John Bullard with 4:25 remaining in the fourth. Joey Collins (120 rushing yards) scored the tying touchdown off a 12-yard run. Jalen Bias caught an interception to set up the drive and Bullard had a 35-yard run to move the Raiders closer to the goal. Terribile caught an interception with 1:30 remaining in regulation to maintain the tie. Bullard completed 10 of 18 passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Floyd 13, Northport 7: Nick Silva had 14 rushes for 105 yards and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with 5:55 remaining in the fourth quarter to give Floyd (7-1) the win. Ryan Walsh, from Northport, scored on a 2-yard run with two minutes left in the fourth making the score 13-7. Mike Parris recovered the ensuing onside kick for Floyd, sealing the victory. Mack Driver, who added seven carries for 42 yards, opened the scoring with a 16-yard touchdown carry with 3:08 left in the second quarter. Steve Nagle led the defense with 10 tackles and two sacks, and Brandon Zach also had 10 tackles. Keith Winfrey notched seven tackles and a sack.

Sachem East 32, Brentwood 26: Tom Cappello capped off an 80-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 1:50 remaining in the game to give Sachem East (5-3) the win. Brentwood’s Decks Jeanty scored a 3-yard touchdown the possession before to tie the score at 26 with six minutes remaining. Sachem East’s Ryan Micheli reeled in an interception at the 1-yard line with 40 seconds remaining to preserve the win. He also had 10 tackles. Jonathan Shaw had 152 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Chris Park had 55 yards on seven rushes and a touchdown. Danny Carroll had eight tackles and three were for losses.

Lindenhurst 31, Ward Melville 6: Nick Anzalone completed 16 of 26 passes for 188 yards and four touchdowns, including a 40-pass to lead Lindenhurst. Jeremy Ruckert had eight catches for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Cordell Fontana caught the last touchdown for Lindenhurst (8-0) on a 2-yard pass. Ruckert had a sack, a forced fumble and five tackles. Dean Moreale lead the defense with 12 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble. Malik Grant had 10 tackles and four sacks. Mitch St-Aubin had eight tackles and a sack.

Commack 39, Longwood 14: Quarterback John Rose completed 7 of 12 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown to lead Commack (4-4) to the win. Cameron Dupera had eight rushes for 101 yards, and a 65-yard touchdown in the third quarter. Logan Tobias returned a kickoff 45 yards for a touchdown in the second, and hauled in three receptions for 92 yards, including a 80-yard touchdown catch to open the scoring in the first. Brendan McCaffery returned an interception 70 yards for a touchdown in the third, and William Pizzolo also returned one 75 yards for a score in the fourth. Joey Slackman had 12 tackles and two sacks. Adam Ostrowski added 10 tackles and three sacks.

Sachem North 41, Whitman 26: Alezandro Aponte rushed for 302 yards and four touchdowns on 28 carries to lead Sachem North (3-5). He is the fourth player in school history to rush for more than 300 yards in a game, coach Dave Falco said. Chris Maser added 64 yards and three touchdowns on 16 rushes.