Suffolk I football: Wilkerson leads Whitman

Kendall Wilkerson caught a post, broke through two tackles and scored on a 29-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-15 from Quinn O’Hara with about five minutes remaining to give Whitman the victory over Sachem North, 35-24. Whitman erased a 14-0 deficit after the first quarter by outscoring Sachem North 21-0 in the second quarter, highlighted by two touchdown passes on fades by DaShawn Thompson.

Wilkerson finished with 77 yards on seven receptions and two touchdowns and Thompson had 59 yards on four receptions with two scores.

O’Hara completed 13 of 21 passes for 150 yards and four touchdowns, adding 40 rushing yards on 11 carries with a 1-yard touchdown run. Alec DiLorenzo had 10 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery, Eric Bell had eight tackles and a sack and Christian Viteri had eight tackles in the win.

Brentwood 32, Commack 29: Dallas Crespo found Connor Mooney for a 4-yard touchdown pass with 7:19 left in the fourth quarter to lead Brentwood (1-1) in Suffolk I. Kenny Lazo had a 46-yard interception return to set up the go-ahead touchdown.

Lazo also had five catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns and ran six times for 59 yards. Dallas Crespo completed 11 of 31 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns. Jason Ortega had three catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. Devin Chea had 10 tackles.

Longwood 33, Central Islip 6: Elrich Bowlay-Williams had 136 yards on 19 carries and two touchdowns to lead Longwood (1-1). Noah Rattmer completed 11 of 15 passes for 172 yards, including two touchdowns to Zach Soriano for 24 and 66 yards. Soriano finished the game with four catches for 111 yards. Matt McCabe had two sacks, and Vishnu Wilson blocked a punt in the third quarter.

Floyd 41, Patchogue-Medford 12: Nick Silva had 91 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries to lead Floyd (2-0). He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. Tyshawn Lopez had six carries for 29 yards and a touchdown and Mack Driver completed 6 of 15 passes for 98 yards and rushed six times for 24 yards and a touchdown.

Connetquot 42, Bay Shore 34: Drew Guttieri was 20-for-33 totaling 206 yards and two touchdowns to lead Connetquot (2-0) in Suffolk I. Guttieri rushed nine times totaling 40 yards and a touchdown. Tyler Cordes had 13 carries for 84 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 2 catches for 21 yards and a touchdown. Cole Bunicci had six catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Ward Melville 26, Sachem East 9: Nick Troy ran for 138 yards and three touchdowns on 17 rushes to lead Ward Melville (2-0). Troy’s second touchdown run gave Ward Melville a 14-3 lead in the third quarter. Trey Berry was 5-for-9 with 102 yards and a touchdown and carried nine times for 49 yards. Hunter McSweeney had eight tackles (three for loss) in the win.