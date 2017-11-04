Suffolk I roundup: Northport goes for 2 and wins

Coach Kip Lukralle and Northport found themselves at a crossroads with no time left on the clock: Go for the PAT to tie the score or go for the two-pointer to win. Lukralle followed his gut.

After a penalty, Jeff Joseph scored from the 1-yard line on the two-point conversion run to lift No. 4 Northport over No. 5 Sachem East, 22-21, in the first round of the Suffolk I playoffs Saturday.

Ryan Walsh hit Matt Fuggini for an 8-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-20. That’s when things got really interesting.

Northport’s first extra-point kick was good but the play was whistled dead for an offsides. The next kick was missed, but Sachem East was penalized for roughing the kicker. The two-point conversion sealed the win.

Floyd 34, Patchogue-Medford 6: Rob Taiani completed 14 of 21 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns to lead No. 2 Floyd over No. 7 Patchogue-Medford. Nick Silva had a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 1-yard scoring run and five tackles. James Taitt had a 1-yard touchdown run and an interception. Floyd (8-1) hosts Northport in the Suffolk semifinals Saturday.

Lindenhurst 38, Commack 0: Ricky Conway ran for 115 yards and three touchdowns on 15 carries to lead No. 1 Lindenhurst (9-0) over No. 8 Commack. Jeremy Ruckert caught eight passes for 85 yards and a touchdown and had seven tackles and two sacks. Nick Anzalone completed 12 of 19 passes for 170 yards and a touchdown. Lindenhurst will host Connetquot on Friday at 6 p.m.

Connetquot 36, Ward Melville 20: George Wichelns had 10 receptions for 106 yards and two touchdowns and also ran nine times for 45 yards and two TDs to lead No. 5 Connetquot (5-4) over No. 3 Ward Melville. Dylan McDermott completed 24 of 37 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.