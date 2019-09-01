Suffolk Division I players to watch in 2019
DALLAS CRESPO, Brentwood
The senior who threw for 1,711 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, including six touchdowns in Indians’ 51-24 win over Sachem North.
MIKE FIORE, Ward Melville
Fiore becomes the featured running back. He also recorded 40 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions and returns as a starter at outside linebacker.
MARK KMIOTEK, Sachem East
Relentless pass-rusher who can neutralize double-teams. Coach Phil Torregrosa called him “a strong kid who can disrupt offenses up the middle.”
AIDAN MCBRIDE, Patchogue-Medford
A hard hitter with a nose for the ball who can drop back into coverage on a dime. Coach Gary Marangi said he can also use him at receiver as needed.
AIDAN MCCARTY, Commack
He passed for nearly 1,300 yards with 12 touchdowns as a junior. Coach Jeff DeLorenzo said his accuracy has “improved tremendously” to go with his strong arm.
ANDREW MINELLI, Floyd
A dominant outside linebacker with two years of starting experience. Despite his stature (6-2, 225), Minelli is an athletic force and someone coach Paul Longo expects to anchor the defense.
ANELE NWANYANWU, Longwood
A versatile defender who racked up 16 sacks last season. A physically strong player, he said he can max out his bench press at 385 pounds. He’ll be a force at middle linebacker.
RYAN PAOLELLA, Sachem East
As a linebacker, he pummeled ballcarriers and made 87 tackles. As a runner, he rushed for 547 yards and two touchdowns. “He’s a throwback type of player,” coach Phil Torregrosa said.
NOAH RATTMER, Longwood
Rattmer’s big arm will be on display in Middle Island. He likes the deep ball but can beat defenses with a touch pass, too. Junior is primed for a big year.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.