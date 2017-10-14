Aidan McCarty threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Logan Tobias in the second overtime to give Commack a 34-31 Suffolk I win against Patchogue-Medford on Friday.

Patchogue-Medford scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to tie the score at 28.

McCarty threw for 200 yards and two TD passes and rushed for another two scores, and Cameron Dupera rushed for 92 yards and a TD. Brendan McCaffery caught four passes for 98 yards and Tobias caught three passes for 59 yards and two TDs. Adam Ostrowski added 75 yards on the ground on 14 carries for Commack (3-4).

Blake Behlen led the defense with a blocked punt and a blocked field goal. Zach Gross had 15 tackles and Vinny DiFrancisco made 10 tackles for the Cougars.

Connetquot 41, Longwood 12: Dylan McDermott completed 20 of 31 passes for 345 yards and three touchdowns to lead Connetquot (4-2) Friday. GQ Grippo caught seven passes for 154 yards and a TD along with 20 rushing yards and a score. George Wichelns had six catches for 132 yards and a TD. Cole Bunicci and Trevor Cahill both led the defense with 10 tackles each. Bunicci also had two pass breakups, caught a 6-yard TD pass and was 5-for-6 on point-after attempts.

Northport 48, Sachem North 7: Ryan Walsh completed all four of his passing attempts in the first quarter for 140 yards and three touchdowns to lead Northport (4-2) on Saturday. Andrew Bolitho had six tackles and returned an interception for a score, and Sean Eagers also had six tackles and an interception return for a score. Northport led 42-0 at the half.

Sachem East 21, Central Islip 0: Jonathan Shaw ran for 103 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries, and Chris Park carried 14 times for 111 yards to lead Sachem East (4-2). Park also caught three passes for 32 yards. Tyler Butkevich caught a 21-yard TD pass and had five tackles and an interception. Danny Carroll had eight tackles and two sacks.