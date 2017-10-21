Rob Taiani completed 10 of 12 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns to lead host Floyd to a 35-7 Suffolk I win against Sachem East on Saturday.

Brandon Zach caught two passes for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Jordan Clinton added four receptions for 96 yards and a score for Floyd (6-1). Nick Silva had a team-high seven tackles, and rushed six times for 95 yards. Mack Driver rushed three times for 17 yards and two scores. Sebastian Paniccia was 5-for-5 on PATs.

Patchogue-Medford 68, Whitman 19: Joey Collins had 104 yards on 16 carries for four touchdowns. Kicker Hannah Martin hit all nine of her extra-point attempts and is now 30-for-31 this season. Kevin Hillman caught four passes for 104 yards and a touchdown for Patchogue-Medford (4-3).

Northport 24, Connetquot 7: Justin Gerdvil rushed for 80 yards for Northport (5-2). Jeff Joseph and Ryan Walsh both added a rushing touchdown. Tate Atherton was 3-for-3 in PATs and hit a 32-yard field goal in the third quarter.

Central Islip 21, Brentwood 6: Michael Hennie was 7 of 11 passing with 145 yards and two touchdowns, and Charles Brown had 85 yards on three receptions for Central Islip (2-6). Davyne Goode had 85 yards on 18 carries and nine tackles.

Lindenhurst 34, Sachem North 7: Nick Anzalone completed 17 of 19 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns for Lindenhurst (7-0) on Friday. Ricky Conway ran for 45 yards on six carries and two touchdowns. Jeremy Ruckert went 4-for-5 on PATs, and had eight tackles, two sack, a forced fumble and fumble recovery. Mitch St. Aubin had 10 tackles, and Malik Grant added eight tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble.

Ward Melville 35, Longwood 12: Nick Messina rushed 14 times for 189 yards and three touchdowns to lead Ward Melville (5-2). Peyton Capizzi rushed 10 times for 55 yards and a score and completed 7 of 11 passes for 69 yards including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Liam Davenport.