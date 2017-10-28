With five seconds remaining, quarterback Max Martin took the snap from the 7-yard line, rolled to his right, and failing to find a receiver, came back to the left side of the field and found Anthony Cabral in the end zone for the winning score as time expired to lift Newfield over Smithtown East, 15-13, in Suffolk II Friday.

Newfield’s drive started after the defense stopped Smithtown West at Newfield’s 20-yard line with 1:51 remaining.

Martin finished 11-for-24 passing for 143 yards and he rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown on eight carries for Newfield (2-6). Teammate Chad Blaszky had eight tackles, including a sack, and Chris Vidal added three sacks for the Wolverines.

Half Hollow Hills East 48, Copiague 20: Ernesto Mitchell rushed for 90 yards and three TDs on 10 carries for Hills East (7-1) Friday. He also added eight tackles, including a sack, all in the first half. Quarterback Jay Spinelli was 2-for-5 passing for 40 yards and two touchdowns. Jared Trefny ran for 77 yards, including a 52-yard TD, on three carries. East took an early 7-6 lead and led 41-6 at halftime. Kendall Nero-Clark had a 32-yard TD catch and added five tackles, an interception and a fumble recovery.

Smithtown West 32, Riverhead 28: Matt Miller returned an interception for a 98-yard TD with 6:30 remaining Saturday to give Smithtown West (5-3) a 32-28 lead. Kyle Zawadzki rushed for 127 yards and two TDs, and completed 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards and a TD. James Knapp had three sacks and Andrew Sheahan added two sacks for the winners.

North Babylon 55, Deer Park 6: David Estrella rushed for 110 yards and three TDs on 10 carries for North Babylon (7-1) and Anthony Sobotker added 107 yards and two scores on six carries. Quadir Russell had eight tackles, including two sacks, for the Bulldogs, whose defense recovered four Deer Park fumbles and returned two for scores: PJ Tchinnis scored on a fumble recovery from 20 yards out and Estrella scored on a 31-yard recovery. Daniel Mistretta was 7-for-7 on PATs.

Bay Shore 28, Huntington 14: Terrance Day completed 5 of 10 passes for 113 yards and a TD and ran for 150 yards and three TDs on 18 carries to lead Bay Shore (3-5). Day also converted on a two-point conversion for the final score of the game. Teammate Bunice Knight rushed for 110 yards. Josh Baker-Ortiz had an interception, Michael Voltz had a sack, Solomon Dawkins had eight tackles and Gio Chapman had 10 tackles in the Marauders’ victory.