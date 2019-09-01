TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk Division II players to watch in 2019

Cole Bunicci, Connetquot High School during the Newsday

Cole Bunicci, Connetquot High School during the Newsday 2019 Top100 Football Team photo shoot on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Jordan Lauterbach jordan.lauterbach@newsday.com @jlauterbach1
COLE BUNICCI, Connetquot

Go-to receiver is also a standout tackler on defense. He’ll also handle all the kicking duties. Coach Mike Hansen called him a ‘rare talent.’

DANIEL CADDIGAN, Smithtown West

Rushed for 760 yards and scored 11 touchdowns last season“He’s very tough,” coach Steve Fasciani said.

DREW GUTTIERI, Connetquot

Stony Brook University-bound Guttieri is dangerous in run-pass option situations and on his feet. “He’s got it all,” coach Mike Hansen said.           

KYLE HAFF, West Islip

“He’s just a menace,” coach Steve Mileti said of his linebacker/tailback. “He’s happy-go-lucky, but when he gets on the field, anyone can see he’s a wrecking ball.”

MAXWELL MARTIN, Newfield

“He’s the most talented quarterback I’ve had the opportunity to coach,” said Nick Adler. “He can run. He can throw. He can do it all. He’s as accurate at 50-yards down field as he is at 10-yards.”

KEVIN MELORE, Smithtown East

Two-way offensivethreat passed for 812 yards and five touchdowns last season and rushed for 200 yards and three touchdowns.

KA’SHAUN PARRISH, Bellport

Parrish does it all – he even punts. As a quarterback, he’s entering his second year playing the position and has a firm command of the offense.    

WILL RUCKERT, Lindenhurst

The two-way, 6-1, 240 pound lineman, led the Bulldogs with 13 sacks. A four-year starter, Ruckert is also the team’s long snapper.    

DEAN SHAFFER, Smithtown East

As a running back, Shaffer gained 1,100 yards and scored 16 touchdowns last season. At linebacker, he has superior field vision and can read and react very well, coach Stephen Costello said.

Jordan Lauterbach joined Newsday's sports department in 2012. He covers running and the Long Island Ducks independent baseball team. Lauterbach graduated from C.W. Post University in 2010 with a degree in electronic media.

