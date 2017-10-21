The Half Hollow Hills East football team made sure its senior day and homecoming game against West Islip was a memorable one.

The Thunderbirds earned a 13-7 win against previously-unbeaten West Islip in a Suffolk II game on Saturday.

Drew Martin rushed for 80 yards on nine carries, and set up Brandon Peskin’s 18-yard field goal with 3:40 left in the game with a 55-yard pass to Mike Monnito. Jared Trefney opened the scoring with a 95-yard kickoff return in the first quarter, and Peskin converted a 28-yard field goal in the second quarter for Half Hollow Hills East (6-1).

West Islip, North Babylon and Centereach are also 6-1 in Suffolk II. Jay Spinelli was 7 of 10 passing for 120 yards. Kendall Nero-Clark had five receptions for 106 yards. Trevor Catlin had three sacks and seven tackles.

Deer Park 26, Smithtown East 14: Quarterback Derrick Toledo completed 5 of 5 passes for 124 yards and three touchdowns, while Vincent Tavella rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries to lift Deer Park (2-5).

The Falcons took a 21-0 lead in the third quarter after a 60-yard touchdown pass from Toledo to Rayshion Bienaise, who hauled in four recptions for 120 yards and two scores.

Following two consecutive third-quarter touchdowns by Smithtown East, a strip-sack by Jordan Galaor, who had two sacks, set up Deer Park at its own 17-yard line with 3:49 remaining in the fourth. Tavella’s two-yard touchdown carry four plays later gave Deer Park a 26-14 lead with 1:53 remaining in the game.

Huntington 20, Riverhead 19: Eric Sands ran 25 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Huntington (5-2). John Paci IV completed four of eight passes for 123 yards with a touchdown. Alex Labella caught two passes for 85 yards and a touchdown. After Riverhead scored and pulled within, 20-19, its two-point conversion pass fell incomplete with 1:09 left.

North Babylon 33, Newfield 10: David Estrella had 19 carries for 196 yards and three touchdowns as North Babylon (6-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter on Friday. Quadir Russell had 49 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Anthony Sobotker rushed nine times for 67 yards and a score. Sobotker had a team-high five tackles and Estrella had two sacks.

Centereach 62, Copiague 6: Brandon Cuhna had seven carries for 72 yards and a touchdown for Centereach (6-1). The Cougars had seven different players rush for touchdowns and totaled 350 rushing yards. Devin Demetres had eight tackles, two fumble recoveries, a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown, and a 34-yard interception return for another touchdown.

Smithtown West 23, Bay Shore 3: Quarterback Kyle Zawadzki completed 14 of 19 passes for 184 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Smithtown West (4-3). Zawadzki ran for 71 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Matt Miller led Smithtown West with five receptions for 70 yards. Grant Brunsvold recorded 11 tackles, a sack and an interception.